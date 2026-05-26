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Hidden Brain: On Stage with Shankar Vendantam

New England Public Media
Published May 26, 2026 at 3:25 PM EDT
NEPM's Smart & Funny People presents: Hidden Brain: On Stage with Shankar Vendantam. Friday, Aug. 21, 2026. Academy of Music Theatre, Northampton Mass.

NEPM's Smart and Funny People brings Shankar Vendantam, creator and host of the podcast Hidden Brain, to the Academy of Music on Friday, Aug. 21.

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Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, May 29.

Are there parts of our minds that are hidden from us? This question launched the Hidden Brain podcast ten years ago. Since then, Hidden Brain has helped millions of listeners accomplish their goals, improve their relationships, and develop a deeper understanding of their emotions. Now, host and creator Shankar Vedantam brings seven key insights from the first decade of Hidden Brain to the stage. Whether you’re new to the show or a longtime listener, this evening of science and storytelling will change how you think about yourself. Come share your own thoughts and ideas with Shankar and other fans of the show!

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