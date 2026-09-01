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Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, Sept. 4.

Josh Gondelman is a writer and comedian who incubated in Boston before moving to New York City, where he currently lives and most recently worked as the head writer and an executive producer for "Desus & Mero." Previously, he spent five years at "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver," first as a web producer and then as a staff writer where he earned four Emmy Awards, two Peabody Awards, and three WGA Awards. Josh also previously wrote for "Billy On The Street."

His most recent comedy special, "Positive Reinforcement," is now available to stream. Josh’s debut standup special "People Pleaser" was released in 2022. In 2016, Josh made his late-night standup debut on "Conan," and he has also performed on "Late Night With Seth Meyers."

Gondelman is the author of the essay collection "Nice Try: Stories of Best Intentions and Mixed Results." Since 2019, he has been a regular panelist on NPR mainstay "Wait, Wait… Don’t Tell Me!"

Offstage, Gondelman is also the co-author (along with Joe Berkowitz) of the book "You Blew It." His writing has also appeared in prestigious publications such as McSweeney’s Internet Tendency, New York Magazine, and The New Yorker.

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