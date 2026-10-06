An Evening with David Sedaris

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Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, Oct. 16.

David Sedaris, America’s best-selling humorist and social satirist, returns following the publication of his most recent book of short stories, "Happy Go Lucky," and his first ever children’s book, "Pretty Ugly." In his customary sartorial and humorous manner, David will make you laugh and think in equal measures, with all new, unpublished stories and commentary. As always, the reading will be accompanied by a pre and post-show book signing.

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NEPM's Smart & Funny People series is a presented in partnership with DSP Shows.