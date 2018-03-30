The Short List
From New England Public Media, a rotating panel of journalists from western New England discuss on Fridays the big stories of the week.
Latest Episodes
Tuesday was preliminary election day in a few western Massachusetts communities. In the race for Holyoke mayor, City Councilor Michael Sullivan and Joshua…
Calling the spike "alarming and scary," Mayor Domenic Sarno said there were more then 250 new cases of COVID-19 in Springfield, Massachusetts, on Tuesday…
Despite what officials have called extensive mold cleanup and environmental testing at the Roderick Ireland Courthouse in Springfield, Massachusetts,…
This week, some health officials in western Massachusetts issued mask mandates or advisories amid rising COVID-19 rates. Easthampton decided to go with…
This week, the Centers for Disease Control recommended people go back to wearing masks indoors in places where the delta variant of COVID-19 is surging —…
COVID-19 case rates have been on the rise over the last few weeks in Massachusetts and elsewhere. City officials in Springfield met this week to consider…
You might be thinking about your vacation plans or backyard barbecues, but there are several mayoral races heating up across western Massachusetts. In…
On Thursday, possession of marijuana became legal for recreational use in Connecticut. That's after the General Assembly and Governor Ned Lamont signed…
This week, Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker announced a COVID-19 vaccine lottery, designed to encourage people to continue to get their…
This week, a group of seniors gathered in downtown Springfield t0 renew their call for Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood to be removed from her job.The…