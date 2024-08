For our final Summer Short story of the 2024 season, we bring you Susan Bartfay and her story “Bad boys are my w

eakness”. Some people just have to recount things that happened in their life to bring a really incredible story to the stage. Susan told this one at our “Pot Luck” story slam that we held at our NEPM studios in Springfield. We’re making plans for season 10 of Valley Voices Story Slams at venues throughout western Mass. this fall - hope to see you there!