As Schools Match Wits celebrates its 65th anniversary in 2026, and to mark this milestone, NEPM and Westfield State University present a new documentary that explores the rich history of ASMW, from its origins in 1961 to its evolution into a beloved tradition. Featuring archival footage, interviews with past contestants and behind-the-scenes stories, the film celebrates the generations of students, educators and families who have made ASMW a western Mass. institution.

"65 Years of As Schools Match Wits" premieres Saturday, Jan. 31 at 7 p.m. on NEPM TV.

