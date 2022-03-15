Elizabeth Román joins NEPM’s newsroom

March 11, 2022, Springfield, Mass. — Elizabeth Román will join New England Public Media’s newsroom as managing editor for news, after reporting for nearly two decades at the Springfield Republican. In recent years, she has also edited El Pueblo Latino, co-founded Colectivo de Medios Latinos, and appeared as a panelist on NEPM's “The Short List” and “Connecting Point.” In her role at NEPM, she will edit daily news stories, work to expand the diversity of sources in our news coverage and explore ways to create more Spanish-language news content.

“I am thrilled to welcome Liz to the newsroom,” said Sam Hudzik, NEPM news director. “She is a consummate professional with almost two decades of experience covering the stories of our region."

Elizabeth is a lifelong resident of Springfield and the daughter of Puerto Rican parents who migrated to Massachusetts from the island more than 40 years ago. She is a graduate of Holyoke Community College and the University of Massachusetts Amherst. Throughout her career as a print journalist, it has been her objective to provide accurate representation of communities of color in western Massachusetts and she is excited to continue that work at NEPM.

Elizabeth will join New England Public Media on Monday, March 14, 2022.

ABOUT NEW ENGLAND PUBLIC MEDIA

New England Public Media is a community-supported, independent non-profit organization based in Springfield, Massachusetts. Through a deep commitment to independent local journalism, trusted educational content, inspired cultural offerings, and civic engagement, NEPM endeavors to share new voices and inspire new conversations. It provides audiences with a broad array of local and national programs across all media —TV, radio, online, and mobile, including PBS and NPR programs as well as locally produced series, podcasts and specials. Its four digital TV channels, and two radio networks present news, jazz and classical music, documentaries, talk, drama, plus cultural and educational programming.

For more information, visit nepm.org or follow NEPM on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

