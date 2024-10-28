New England Public Media and Tumble Media collaborate on interactive audio guide to western Massachusetts’ dinosaur tracks and history for kids

The Dino Map Adventure explores the sites, science and history of dinosaurs in the Pioneer Valley

October 28, 2024, SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — New England Public Media and Tumble Media, the creators of the Tumble Science Podcast for Kids, have launched a new project highlighting the rich history of dinosaurs in the Pioneer Valley for kids and families. The Dino Map Adventure series features seven place-based audio episodes along with a printable map and journal. It’s available for free at nepm.org/dinomap.

The Pioneer Valley boasts several sites along the Connecticut River that witnessed some of North America's earliest dinosaur findings. Through a series of audio shorts, kids are invited on an extraordinary adventure to discover what’s been under our feet in western Mass. since ancient times. Though many of these discoveries were made in the 19th century, the series explores how they continue to be relevant to research today.

“NEPM has a proud history as the trusted source for PBS Kids and PBS Learning Media in western Massachusetts,” said John Sutton, VP of Content and Audience Strategy for NEPM. “We’re building on that history through this collaboration with Tumble Media on the Dino Map Adventure project, delivering fun, original content for families that’s local and serves our mission to inspire people of all ages.”

The first episode in the Dino Map Adventure series introduces young explorers to their guides, Marshall Escamilla and Lindsay Patterson, co-hosts of the Tumble Science Podcast for Kids, and prepares them for the adventure ahead with tips like gearing up with comfy clothes, a camera, and a magnifying glass (optional!) and a reminder to bring water and snacks along. The series continues with visits to Gill, Turners Falls, Greenfield, Amherst, South Hadley, Holyoke and Chicopee, Massachusetts.

Families are encouraged to get out and explore the stops on the map and learn as they go, checking out dinosaur footprints at places like the Lily Pond Dinosaur Quarry in Gill and the Dinosaur Footprints nature reserve in Holyoke and visiting places like the Beneski Museum of Natural History at Amherst College, home to a world-famous collection of dinosaur fossils to learn more.

“For over 10 years, we’ve shared stories of science discovery with the listeners of our podcast,” says Lindsay Patterson, CEO of Tumble Media, and co-host of the series. “The Dino Map Adventure gives kids and families the opportunity to create their own stories of science discovery. We hope the series will be the jumping off point for a new generation of dino track explorers in Western Mass.”

Episode Descriptions:

Episode 1 – How to become a Dino Track Explorer

Join Marshall and Lindsay, hosts of the Tumble Science Podcast for Kids, on an unforgettable Dino Map Adventure through the Pioneer Valley. Explore hidden clues to the ancient past, visit the stomping grounds of the first dinosaur track hunters, and uncover the dramatic forces that shaped this fossil-rich region. This adventure is perfect for explorers of all ages!

Episode 2 – Gill: Digging for dino tracks at the Lily Pond Quarry in Barton Cove

Welcome to the Lily Pond Dinosaur Quarry, the motherlode of dinosaur tracks! A specimen of nearly every dinosaur track we know about from around the Pioneer Valley was found in this quarry, in Barton Cove. Take a hike and find the dinosaur tracks on the trail!

Episode 3 – Turners Falls: Diving into ancient lakes outside the Great Falls Discovery Center

At this stop, you’ll find rocks that hold the clues to what the area looked like millions of years ago. They help tell the story of the time when dinosaurs began to dominate the planet. Find the outcrop and start your rock exploration!

Episode 4 – Greenfield: Discovering the first dinosaur tracks in downtown Greenfield

Welcome to Greenfield’s Bank Row, the street where the first dinosaur tracks were discovered! At this stop, you’ll meet Dexter Marsh, a worker who split apart a slab of sidewalk stone to find an unusual footprint. Imagine yourself in Greenfield during the mid-1800s, as you hear about how this moment became part of history and “paved” the way for more dinosaur discovery in the Valley!

Episode 5 – Amherst: Visiting a world-famous fossil collection at the Beneski Museum

Welcome to the Beneski Museum of Natural History, home to one of the greatest dinosaur track collections in the world! At this stop, you’ll find the collection of Edward Hitchcock, the first scientist ever to study dinosaur footprints. Learn about Hitchcock’s life and work, and join us on a fossil scavenger hunt.

Episode 6 – South Hadley: Uncovering dinosaur history at Mount Holyoke College

At this stop, you’ll hear two stories of dinosaur discovery that happened in South Hadley: The “real” first dino tracks and an incredibly rare fossil skeleton found by a Mount Holyoke professor. Stroll around the campus and take an audio trip back in time. If you’re at the Mount Holyoke library at the right time, you might be able to see a display of Mignon Talbot’s work and life. Learn more about the amazing things she learned while working at Mount Holyoke!

Episode 7 – Holyoke: Finding a herd of Dinosaur Footprints

The Dinosaur Footprints is the home to one of the largest track collections that can be seen by the public in their original location. While you’re there, try and find as many tracks as you can. These are real live dinosaur footprints that were first made 200 million years ago!

Episode 8 - Chicopee: Chasing a waterfall of fossil finds at Chicopee Falls

Welcome to Chicopee Falls, home to an incredible bounty of underwater fossils! At this stop, you’ll hear from Paul Olsen, a paleontologist who shares his experience of examining one of Edward Hitchcock’s most unusual fossil finds, and diving for fossil fish in the falls. You’ll be inspired to search for your own revealing discoveries!

