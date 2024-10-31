NEPM Kids and The Eric Carle Museum present Carl at The Carle Day Nov. 10

Screenings of the new PBS KIDS show “Carl the Collector” and free museum admission for families all day!

Oct. 31, 2024, SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — New England Public Media has partnered with The Eric Carle Museum of Picture Book Art to celebrate the premiere of the new PBS Kids animated series “Carl the Collector” with a free day of screenings, activities, and giveaways for families on Sunday, Nov. 10 from noon to 5 p.m. at The Eric Carle Museum, 125 W. Bay Road, Amherst.

“Carl the Collector,” follows Carl, a warm-hearted raccoon who loves collecting things. Created by New York Times bestselling illustrator and author Zachariah OHora (“My Cousin Momo”), the show breaks new ground as the first PBS Kids series to feature central characters on the autism spectrum. Through its relatable stories, characters, and messages, and with a production team that includes neurodiverse writers, production staff, animators, advisors, and voice talent, “Carl the Collector” showcases and celebrates our differences and commonalities, and that we all have something unique to offer. The series is produced by Fuzzytown Productions and Spiffy Pictures. The show premieres Thursday, Nov. 14 at 8:30 a.m. on NEPM TV and 11 a.m. on NEPM Kids, which provides 24/7 PBS Kids content to western Mass. Find station listings across cable networks at nepm.org/where-to-watch.

“PBS Kids is unmatched when it comes to creative shows, story lines and characters that center on empathy and inclusion,” said Vanessa Cerillo, senior director of marketing and events for NEPM. “‘Carl the Collector’ is a show we know is going to resonate with families in western Massachusetts, and we’re thrilled to partner with a local treasure like The Carle that puts providing an inclusive environment for all at the center of their museum model.”

This special day offers kids and families in western Mass. the chance to get a sneak peek at the new show, and experience The Eric Carle Museum of Picture Book Art.

Screenings of two full episodes of the show will be offered throughout the day in both Spanish and English. “Carl the Collector” coloring pages and activities will be available, along with a limited number of “Carl the Collector” giveaways. Families are invited to visit museum exhibitions, make art in the art studio, and enjoy reading books in the Reading Library throughout the day.

The Carle has partnered with KultureCity to enhance its ability to assist and accommodate guests with sensory needs, providing an inclusive experience for all guests.

NEPM is a proud community partner of The Eric Carle Museum of Picture Book Art.

The premiere of “Carl the Collector” on NEPM Kids is sponsored by Holyoke Community College, Zephyr Behavioral Healthcare and Behavioral Health Network (BHN).

For more information on Carl at The Carle Day, please visit nepm.org/carl or thecarle.org

About NEPM:

New England Public Media enriches people’s lives in western Massachusetts and beyond by nurturing curiosity, inspiring community engagement, and reflecting the unique joys of living here. NEPM is the region’s source for PBS and NPR programs and for locally produced news, video and music content. For more information, visit nepm.org or follow NEPM on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

About The Eric Carle Museum of Picture Book Art:

Founded by Eric and Barbara Carle in 2002, The Eric Carle Museum of Picture Book Art is the international champion of picture book art. Situated on 7.5 acres in Amherst, Massachusetts, The Carle houses a rich and deep collection of art of more than 300 picture book artists, including Eric Carle (author of “The Very Hungry Caterpillar”), and illuminates its collection through exhibitions, education, programming, and art-making—making it a critical resource for picture book artists and authors, and art-loving communities locally, nationally, and abroad. The Carle’s mission is to elevate picture book art and inspire a love of art, art creation, and reading. Since opening its doors more than 20 years ago, The Carle has welcomed more than one million visitors—plus more than four million additional museumgoers who have enjoyed its touring exhibitions around the world. For more information visit carlemuseum.org.

About ‘Carl the Collector:’

Created by New York Times bestselling illustrator and author Zachariah OHora (“My Cousin Momo”), the series breaks new ground as the first PBS Kids show to feature central characters on the autism spectrum. Through its relatable stories, characters, and messages, and with a production team that includes neurodiverse writers, production staff, animators, advisors, and voice talent, “Carl the Collector” showcases and celebrates our differences and commonalities, and that we all have something unique to offer. The series is produced by Fuzzytown Productions and Spiffy Pictures and will premiere on Nov. 14, 2024, on NEPM Kids in English and Spanish. “Carl the Collector” follows the everyday adventures of Carl, a warm-hearted autistic raccoon who enjoys collecting things and loves his friends and family in Fuzzytown. Carl pays extraordinarily close attention to detail and comes up with unique ideas that others might not consider. These traits have helped him amass his extensive collections — from autographs and bottle caps to fake mustaches, pet rocks, sweaters, and virtually everything in between — which can come in handy for solving problems around the neighborhood with his friends. For more information visit pbs.org.

About PBS Kids:

PBS Kids believes the world is full of possibilities, and so is every child. As the number one educational media brand for kids, PBS Kids helps children ages 2-8 learn lessons that last a lifetime. Through media and community-based programs, PBS Kids wants children to see themselves uniquely reflected and celebrated in lovable, diverse characters who serve as positive role models, and to explore their feelings and discover new adventures along the way. Families can stream PBS Kids for free anytime, no subscription required. A large collection of mobile apps and pbskids.org provide accessible content that spark kids’ curiosity. PBS Kids and local stations across the country support the entire ecosystem in which children learn and grow – including their teachers and caregivers, parents, and community – providing resources accessible anytime and anywhere. For more information, visit pbs.org/pressroom, or follow PBS Kids on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Media Contact:

Vanessa Cerillo

Senior Director, Marketing, Communications and Events

New England Public Media

413-735-6605

vanessa_cerillo@nepm.org