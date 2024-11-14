NEPM newsroom and ‘The Fabulous 413’ focus on hunger in western Mass. ahead of March for the Food Bank

A week-long reporting series on 88.5 NEPM, Nov. 18-24

Nov. 13, 2024, SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Hunger Awareness Week on 88.5 NEPM is Nov. 18-24. Beginning next Monday, NEPM will air a reporting series exploring hunger in western Massachusetts, and what’s being done to combat it. Reporting will be featured in “Morning Edition” from 5–9 a.m.; on “The Fabulous 413” at 3 p.m.; in “All Things Considered” from 4–6:30 p.m. and online at nepm.org/hunger.

This week-long reporting effort comes ahead of the 15th annual March for the Food Bank, Nov. 25-26. The march is led by 88.5 NEPM’s Monte Belmonte, who pushes an empty shopping cart from Springfield to Greenfield to raise awareness about hunger in western Massachusetts along with hundreds of supporters. Over the years, the march has raised millions for the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts. Belmonte, along with Kaliis Smith, co-hosts “The Fabulous 413,” a daily radio show about life in western Mass. that airs weekdays at 3 p.m. Saturdays at 11 a.m. on 88.5 NEPM. “The Fabulous 413” is also available as a podcast.

“Every day Monte and Kaliis bring a sense of curiosity and fun to 'The Fabulous 413',” said Matt Abramovitz, president of NEPM. “But they also bring a deep commitment to making western Massachusetts an even better place to live, a commitment that resonates with our audiences and our staff. NEPM presented Hunger Awareness Week last year and clearly there is more work to do. I applaud the entire team for keeping this important issue in focus because it still affects so many of our neighbors.”

Hunger Awareness Week on 88.5 NEPM will feature a variety of stories about how local people, businesses and nonprofits across western Massachusetts are finding innovative and sustainable ways to fight hunger in the region.

"NEPM reporters have tackled some huge topics this past year — an historic election, addiction treatments, our region's workforce issues and more,” said Sam Hudzik, NEPM news director. “Food insecurity is another issue that can never get enough attention. From school lunch programs to food deserts, our team will report on the problems and potential solutions during Hunger Awareness Week, with an emphasis on the people who are most affected."

NEPM is proud to sponsor the March for the Food Bank, and will share updates from the march throughout the day on 88.5 NEPM and on its social media channels.

“On the 15th March for The Food Bank, I’m reflecting on how powerful it is to gather with members of our community from all different backgrounds, beliefs, and abilities — to move forward together,” said Belmonte. “The march helps to generate a remarkably generous amount of dollars and cents to make sure that the almost 120,000 western Mass. residents that the Food Bank serves each month will know where their next meal is coming from. At the same time, the community building and advocacy that happens surrounding the march fights hunger and feeds hope. Since the march began, the commonwealth of Massachusetts has made major strides in ensuring our neighbors have enough to eat. From Beacon Hill in Boston to Amity Hill in Amherst, we’re getting closer to effectively ending hunger as we know it.”

Hunger Awareness Week on 88.5 NEPM is sponsored by Greenfield Cooperative Bank, Curran & Keegan Financial, and Ted and Barbara Hebert of Teddy Bear Pools & Spas.

