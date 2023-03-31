NEPM Hunger Awareness Week

Hunger affects many different people throughout western Mass. Beginning Nov. 13, 88.5 NEPM’s Hunger Awareness Week will explore stories about hunger in our region to better understand this crisis and the impact it has on our community. It all leads up to the 14th Annual March for the Food Bank, with The Fabulous 413's Monte Belmonte, Nov. 21-22.

