NEPM Hunger Awareness Week
Learn more about hunger in western Mass. and support the March for the Food Bank.
Hunger affects many different people throughout western Mass. Beginning Nov. 13, 88.5 NEPM’s Hunger Awareness Week will explore stories about hunger in our region to better understand this crisis and the impact it has on our community. It all leads up to the 14th Annual March for the Food Bank, with The Fabulous 413's Monte Belmonte, Nov. 21-22.
Support the March for the Food Bank and the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts at marchforthefoodbank.org.
Hunger Awareness Coverage
-
More people are living in a state of food insecurity, according to the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts. The organization closed this week in order to relocate to a new facility twice the size.
-
El programa Home Grown Springfield servirá comidas nutritivas y gratuitas a los niños durante el verano.
-
The Home Grown Springfield program will serve nutritious, free meals to children for the summer.
-
Más de 650,000 hogares en Massachusetts recibirán pagos por valores de hasta el 40% de sus beneficios alimentarios federales, con un mínimo de $38, según el Departamento de Asistencia Transitoria.
-
More than 650,000 households in Massachusetts are in line for payments worth up to 40% of the enhanced federal benefits, with the minimum set at $38,according to the Department of Transitional Assistance.