NEPM Hunger Awareness Week

Hunger affects many different people throughout western Mass. 88.5 NEPM’s Hunger Awareness Week explores stories about hunger in our region to better understand this crisis, the impact it has on our community, and what’s being done to combat it.

It all leads up to the 17th annual March for the Food Bank with The Fabulous 413's Monte Belmonte, Nov. 21 and Nov. 23-24. After the Berkshires Mini March on Saturday, the trek Monday and Tuesday is a two-day, 43-mile reminder of what we can achieve when we work together: Monte’s annual march has raised millions for the food bank over the years.

Support the March for the Food Bank and the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts at marchforthefoodbank.org.