88.5 NEPM Hunger Awareness Week
Hunger affects many different people throughout western Mass. 88.5 NEPM’s Hunger Awareness Week explores stories about hunger in our region to better understand this crisis, the impact it has on our community, and what’s being done to combat it.
It all leads up to the 17th annual March for the Food Bank with The Fabulous 413's Monte Belmonte, Nov. 21 and Nov. 23-24. After the Berkshires Mini March on Saturday, the trek Monday and Tuesday is a two-day, 43-mile reminder of what we can achieve when we work together: Monte’s annual march has raised millions for the food bank over the years.
Support the March for the Food Bank and the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts at marchforthefoodbank.org.
Where's Monte?
Follow Monte Belmonte and the March for the Food Bank as they walk to end hunger in western Mass.
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We talk with a panel with lived experience with food insecurity as our ongoing Hunger Awareness Week, get live anti-holiday music with Erin McKeown, and check in with Rep. Jim McGovern.
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SNAP benefits have already been slashed for many families across the country with more cuts coming in 2027.
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Since the Ram Mini Mart at Springfield Community College launched in 2023 it has seen a more than 200% increase in use, with many students experiencing food insecurity.
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Hunger researcher Marianna Chilton's recent book is "The Painful Truth about Hunger in America," graphic novelist Grace Desmarais has released "A Song for Medusa," and historical linguist Brienne Hughes talks about Wordnik.com.
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We speak with another candidate for SSO music director, maestro Luke Poeppel, speak with Pause and Pivot farm about their new expansion into Easthampton, and speak with Food Bank of Western Massachusetts Executive Director Andrew Morehouse.
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Nearly half of all Franklin County residents in western Massachusetts are facing food insecurity. For many, grocery stores and food pantries are miles away and public transportation is not readily available.
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Hunger Awareness week begins and we tour Martin Luther King Jr. Family Services in Springfield, we tour the exhibit "Besieged" by artist Harriet Diamond at A.P.E. Gallery, and Mr. Universe waves to our satellite, Voyager.
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We chat with Stone Soup Cafe about their annual Harvest Supper, speak with the creatives behind Roomful of Teeth's "The Puerto Rico Experiment," and have a Live Music Session with Sable Island Pony.