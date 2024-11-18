NEPM Presents 'A Very 413 Christmas Carol'

Featuring Elizabeth Perkins as Ebeneezer Scrooge, and musical accompaniment by Fenway Park organist Josh Kantor

Nov. 18, 2024, SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — New England Public Media proudly presents "A Very 413 Christmas Carol,” a staged reading of its newly commissioned radio play that adds a festive local twist to Charles Dickens' classic tale. Actor Elizabeth Perkins stars as Ebenezer Scrooge, alongside a lively cast of NEPM hosts, special guests, and musical accompaniment by Fenway Park organist Josh Kantor.

This heartwarming take on a beloved tradition will capture the holiday spirit and the charm of western Mass. with nods to regional locales, legends and lore woven into the the story. Be part of the live audience for “A Very 413 Christmas Carol,” Wednesday, Dec. 4 at 7:30 p.m. at Tree House Brewing Company in South Deerfield. The live reading will be recorded that evening and made into a one-hour radio special that will air on 88.5 NEPM and Classical NEPM in December.

"I think the story of Ebeneezer Scrooge is a perennial favorite because it's about redemption and hope, which resonates with so many of us at this time of year," said Matt Abramovitz, President of NEPM. "Bringing a star like Elizabeth Perkins together with our local NEPM celebrities will be a fun way to share the holidays and will hopefully become our own December tradition here in western Mass."

Actor and Berkshires resident Elizabeth Perkins, known for her breakout role opposite Tom Hanks in “Big” and her Emmy-nominated performance as Celia Hodes on Showtime’s hit series “Weeds,” lends her talent to the role of Ebeneezer Scrooge. The cast includes Monte Belmonte and Kaliis Smith, hosts of “The Fabulous 413'” Carrie Healey, host of “Morning Edition;” Kari Njiiri, host of “All Things Considered” and “Jazz Safari;” along with John Nowacki, the voice of Classical NEPM, and others. NEPM reporter Jill Kaufman narrates. Jennifer Keeney Sendrow wrote the adaptation and directs the live reading.

Tickets are $25 and available at nepm.org/413christmas. Proceeds support New England Public Media, PBS and NPR for western Mass.

