New documentary series highlights the Black experience in western Massachusetts

‘Legacies: Stories of Black History in the 413’ premieres Dec.12 on NEPM-TV

Dec. 9, 2024, NORTHAMPTON & SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Black art, history, faith, and culture converge in a new three-part documentary series exploring the Black experience in western Massachusetts. “Legacies: Stories of Black History in the 413” offers three stories of Black resilience, including one woman’s journey to find her roots, the work of pioneering AfriCOBRA artist and muralist Nelson Stevens, and the enduring history of Mount Calvary Baptist Church and its congregation. “Legacies” premieres Thursday, Dec. 12 at 9 p.m. on NEPM TV, the region’s public television station.

The series is a production of NEPM, based on three projects funded through Mass Humanities' Expand Mass Stories initiative. It is hosted by Erika Slocumb, director of interpretation and visitor experience at the Stowe Center for Literary Activism in Hartford, Connecticut.

“Speaking truth to history is important, especially in this time where the validity of historical fact is often questioned or polarized,” said Slocumb. “This series is bringing to light the history and contributions of Black citizens from the Connecticut River Valley, but it is also enabling us to see the impact the legacy of Black folks in the area has on the understanding of our collective past and empower us to think more deeply about our collective futures.”

“Legacies” examines different facets of the Black experience in western Massachusetts through the lens of three different stories. “Redefining Legacy,” directed by Joe Aidonidis, tells the story of Sheffield Historical Society’s efforts to research the untold story of members of Sheffield’s Black community, which becomes a very personal journey as one woman uncovers her family’s history. The work of Common Wealth Murals and the AfriCOBRA Archive Project to preserve the legacy of renowned Springfield artist and muralist Nelson Stevens is celebrated in “Art for the People,” directed by Evan Goodchild. The final film, “Long Hast Thou Stood,” also directed by Joe Aidonidis, explores the importance of the church to Black culture and the challenges of maintaining institutions of faith in the modern era, as exemplified by Mount Calvary Baptist Church in Springfield.

“These films illuminate the ways that Black residents in western Massachusetts shaped this region and our understandings of freedom, artistic courage, and faith,” said Brian Boyles, executive director of Mass Humanities, who have partnered with NEPM on this project. “We are grateful to our grantee partners, NEPM, Erika Slocumb, and these filmmakers for expanding the story of Massachusetts.”

In addition to the broadcast premiere on Dec. 12, each film in the “Legacies” series will be available to watch online at nepm.org/legacies. The documentary will also air on NEPM TV on Saturday, Dec. 14 at 7 p.m.; and Sunday, Jan. 18 at 1:30 p.m.; and on NEPM World Channel Thursday, Dec. 26 at 9:30 p.m.; and Sunday Jan. 18 at 9:30 p.m.

“Elevating voices in our community and this kind of intimate and revelatory storytelling is what public media is all about,” said Tony Dunne, NEPM content director and executive producer of “Legacies.” “My thanks and appreciation goes not only to the filmmakers and to our history and humanities advisor Erika Slocumb for their superlative work on the project, but also to our wonderful partners at Mass Humanities for their support which made it possible.”

For more information, including trailers and filmmaker bios, visit nepm.org/legacies.

ABOUT NEW ENGLAND PUBLIC MEDIA

New England Public Media (NEPM) enriches people’s lives in western Massachusetts and beyond by nurturing curiosity, inspiring community engagement, and reflecting the unique joys of living here. NEPM is the region’s source for PBS and NPR programs and for locally produced news, video, and music content. For more information, visit nepm.org or follow NEPM on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

ABOUT MASS HUMANITIES

Mass Humanities, a nonprofit foundation based in Northampton, creates opportunities for the people of Massachusetts to transform their lives and build a more equitable commonwealth through the humanities. Since its founding in 1974, the organization has provided millions of dollars to support thousands of humanities projects across the Commonwealth. Established as the state-based affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH), Mass Humanities is an independent programming and grant-making organization that receives support from the NEH and the Massachusetts Cultural Council and private sources.

Facebook.com/masshumanities

Twitter.com/masshumanities

Instagram.com/masshumanities

