Academic quiz show ‘As Schools Match Wits’ returns for season 64 on NEPM

Local students compete in one of the longest running academic quiz show competitions of its kind in the nation

Dec. 19, 2024, SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — “As Schools Match Wits” (ASMW), a joint production of New England Public Media and Westfield State University, will return for its 64th season on NEPM TV on Saturday, Jan. 4 at 7 p.m. The joint production is one of the longest-running academic quiz show competitions of its kind in the country.

Hosted by Beth Ward, ASMW pits teams of western New England high schoolers against each other in a fun, but competitive, game of academic performance. The competition is open to both public and private high schools throughout western New England.

Schools go head-to-head in qualifying matches to see which team can earn the greatest number of points. The four highest-scoring teams of the season will compete in playoff matches to determine the season’s champion, which is awarded the coveted Collamore Cup in May.

“It’s hard to believe, but ASMW has been a constant in the region for 64 years,” said Tony Dunne, the show’s executive producer. “Its place as a venue for academic competition is just as vital and important today as it was back in 1961 when Westfield State alum Dr. Leonard Collamore created it. It’s truly a generational program now, and a perennial western Mass. treasure; something people can rely on and look forward to year after year. While we’ve brought the look and the feel of the show up to 21st century standards, at its heart, it’s still the same timeless pursuit of knowledge that has driven the show forward all of these years.”

“What makes being part of this iconic program so special are the students that constantly amaze us with their knowledge, drive and competitive spirit,” said ASMW host Beth Ward.

For season 64, the preliminary round of matches will premiere Saturdays at 7 p.m. on NEPM TV as follows:



Jan. 4: Deerfield Academy vs. Wahconah Regional

Jan. 11: West Springfield vs. Frontier Regional

Jan. 18: Westfield Technical vs. East Longmeadow

Jan. 25: Palmer High vs. Southwick Regional

Feb. 1: Chicopee Comprehensive vs. Gateway Regional

Feb. 8: Easthampton High vs. Academy at Charlemont

Feb. 15: Minnechaug Regional vs. Amherst Regional

Feb. 22: Suffield High vs. Greenfield High

March 1: Hall High vs. Longmeadow High

March 8: MacDuffie School vs. Ludlow High

March 15: Rockville High vs. Pope Francis High

March 22: Westfield High vs. Hampshire Regional

March 29: Ware High vs. Agawam High

April 5: Pioneer Valley Regional vs. Belchertown High

April 12: Lenox Memorial vs. PVCA

April 19: Holyoke High vs. Smith Academy

April 26: Monson High vs. Chicopee High



Additional matches to be announced. Please note that the schedule is subject to change.

All matches will be available for streaming on demand at video.nepm.org shortly after the TV broadcast.

ABOUT WESTFIELD STATE UNIVERSITY

Founded in 1839 by Horace Mann, Westfield State was the first co-educational college in America to offer an education without barrier to race, creed, or economic status. Westfield State University is dedicated to equipping students with the knowledge, skills, and experiences they need to succeed. This season marks the 17th year that “As Schools Match Wits” has been produced on the Westfield State University campus.

ABOUT NEW ENGLAND PUBLIC MEDIA

New England Public Media enriches people’s lives in western Massachusetts and beyond by nurturing curiosity, inspiring community engagement, and reflecting the unique joys of living here. NEPM is the region’s source for PBS and NPR programs and for locally produced news, video and music content.

For more information, visit nepm.org or follow NEPM on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

