‘Boston Public Radio’ explores western Mass. with two live shows from NEPM Studios

Sept. 12, 2025, SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — “Boston Public Radio,” the weekday public affairs program from GBH News, will broadcast live from New England Public Media’s Starr Studio in Springfield on Monday, Sept. 15 and Tuesday, Sept. 16, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The special two-day broadcast will spotlight the people, politics, and culture of western Massachusetts as part of the Connecting the Commonwealth initiative — a collaboration between NEPM, GBH, and CAI to expand statewide news coverage and deepen regional engagement.

Hosts Jim Braude and Margery Eagan will be joined by special guests including:

On Monday, Sept. 15:



Former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick

U.S. Rep. Jim McGovern

Rick Steves, travel expert and host of “Rick Steves Europe” on PBS

Sarah and Ryan Voiland, co-owners of Red Fire Farm in Granby

On Tuesday, Sept. 16:



Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Campbell, “Ask the AG” segment

Leaders from western Massachusetts peer respite group Wildflower Alliance

Elizabeth Román, NEPM’s executive editor for news, on The Big E

Michael Curry, president and CEO, Massachusetts League of Community Health Centers

"We're thrilled to have Jim and Margery hosting the show from Springfield for a few days to bring western Mass. stories and perspectives to a state-wide audience," said John Sutton, VP of content and audience strategy for NEPM. "We see it as an important step in raising awareness and creating conversations about the region's needs and potential."

"At GBH News, our collaboration with Connecting the Commonwealth partners like NEPM is about more than just covering the news statewide — it’s about bringing together and strengthening our local communities, which is what public media does best,” said Dan Lothian, editor-in-chief of GBH News and “The World.” "We're looking forward to hearing what matters to listeners in their own backyard when ‘Boston Public Radio’ visits NEPM next week."

Listeners can tune in on 88.5 NEPM or GBH 89.7, and join the conversation by calling or texting 877-301-8970 or emailing bpr@wgbh.org. The show will also stream live on GBH News’ YouTube channel and at gbhnews.org.

The regular broadcast of “Here & Now” from noon to 2 p.m. on 88.5 NEPM will be preempted by “Boston Public Radio” on the two days of live broadcasts.

Starting this past June, NEPM began airing the first hour of “Boston Public Radio,” weekdays starting at 11 a.m., bringing Braude and Eagan’s fresh perspectives on current events to western Massachusetts.

Press and media inquiries to Emily Balk at emily_balk@wgbh.org or Vanessa Cerillo at vanessa_cerillo@nepm.org.