Get a sneak peek of new Ken Burns documentary series 'The American Revolution'

Oct. 22, 2025, SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — NEPM, Historic Northampton and Historic Deerfield have partnered to present a sneak preview of “The American Revolution” on Sunday, Nov. 9 from 4-6 p.m. at 33 Hawley in Northampton.

The new film from Ken Burns premieres on NEPM TV Sunday, Nov. 16 and will air for six consecutive nights through Friday, Nov. 21 at 8 p.m. The full series will be available to stream beginning Sunday, Nov. 16 at pbs.org and in the PBS app.

The special screening will include a conversation with historians Marla Miller, distinguished professor of history at UMass Amherst and associate dean for strategic initiatives of the College of Humanities and Fine Arts, and Alison Russell, Ph.D. candidate at UMass Amherst. The conversation will be moderated by historian Erika Gasser, director of academic programs at Historic Deerfield.

EVENT DETAILS

Date: Sunday, Nov. 9

Time: 4 - 6 p.m.

Location: 33 Hawley, Northampton

Tickets: Sliding scale $15-$50. Tickets required, space is limited.

All proceeds will benefit the programs and services of NEPM, Historic Northampton and Historic Deerfield.

“We’re excited to team up with Historic Northampton and Historic Deerfield to present this special screening,” said Matt Abramovitz, president of NEPM. “This film is a testament to the vital role that public media plays in shaping conversations around our shared history as Americans. No one does that better than Ken Burns.”

“The American Revolution” examines how America’s founding turned the world upside-down. Thirteen British colonies on the Atlantic Coast rose in rebellion, won their independence, and established a new form of government that radically reshaped the continent and inspired centuries of democratic movements around the globe. The much-anticipated series, which has been in production for eight years, was directed and produced by Ken Burns, Sarah Botstein and David Schmidt and written by long-time collaborator Geoffrey C. Ward.

“The American Revolution is one of the most important events in human history,” said Ken Burns. “We went from being subjects to inventing a new concept, citizens, and set in motion democratic revolutions around the globe. As we prepare to celebrate the 250th anniversary of our founding, I’m hopeful that people throughout the country will come together to discuss the importance of this history and to appreciate even more what our ancestors did to secure our liberty and freedoms.”

“We’re proud to partner with NEPM and Historic Deerfield on this event, and we’re especially pleased to hold it at 33 Hawley, which is just down the street from where Major Joseph Hawley lived,” said Laurie Sanders, co-director of Historic Northampton. Hawley, said Sanders, was one of the most influential voices leading up to the Revolution and a close associate of John Hancock and John Adams.

“We are delighted to join with NEPM and Historic Northampton to create an opportunity for the community to engage directly with this much-anticipated series and hear from local historians," said John Davis, president of Historic Deerfield.

ABOUT HISTORIC DEERFIELD

Historic Deerfield is a museum of early American life situated in an authentic New England village in the Connecticut River Valley of Massachusetts. Historic Deerfield welcomes all to experience one of the best-preserved villages and rural landscapes in North America through dynamic encounters with the stories, cultures, and material worlds of those who have made New England home.

ABOUT HISTORIC NORTHAMPTON

The mission of Historic Northampton is to collect and preserve Northampton's past and to engage the community in the exploration of our natural, material, and social history. Historic Northampton preserves objects and documents that illuminate the lives of past residents. Through our programs, exhibits and public projects, Historic Northampton encourages ongoing conversations between past and present.

ABOUT NEPM

New England Public Media enriches people’s lives in western Massachusetts and beyond by nurturing curiosity, inspiring community engagement, and reflecting the unique joys of living here. NEPM is the region’s source for PBS and NPR programs and for locally produced news, video, and music content. For more information, visit nepm.org or follow NEPM on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

