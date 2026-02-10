NEPM Asparagus Festival: Thanks for all the spears.

With deep appreciation for a decade of community celebration, NEPM announces that we will no longer produce the NEPM Asparagus Festival beginning in 2026.

This decision was made by NEPM’s leadership team and board of directors after months of careful evaluation and reflection. The loss of $875,000 in federal funding this past summer — approximately 10% of our annual operating budget — has created a significant and immediate financial challenge. At the same time, the cost of producing free, large‑scale community events has continued to rise: event production expenses, insurance rates, permitting requirements, and the operational complexity of staging a festival of this scale have all increased beyond what is sustainable for a nonprofit public media organization.

While this was not an easy decision, it reflects NEPM’s responsibility to protect our core mission. The financial realities facing public media today mean focusing our resources on serving western Massachusetts with trusted, independent journalism and programming that supports informed, connected communities.

To everyone who made the NEPM Asparagus Festival possible over the past 10 years — our sponsors, farmers, vendors, performers, volunteers, attendees, and the Town of Hadley — thank you. Your dedication, creativity, and generosity shaped a festival that became a true point of pride for our region.

To the entire western Massachusetts community: thank you. You transformed the NEPM Asparagus Festival from a simple spring gathering into a joyful celebration of who we are together — and that spirit of community will continue to guide NEPM’s work in the years ahead.