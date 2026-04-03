NEPM’s ‘The Rundown with Carrie Saldo’ expands its reach with live YouTube streaming

April 3, 2026, SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — NEPM’s weekly news in review show “The Rundown with Carrie Saldo” is expanding its reach with the addition of a live YouTube stream every Friday at 9 a.m. The new platform builds on the show’s established audience on 88.5 NEPM while opening the conversation to viewers who increasingly turn to YouTube and other video platforms for local news.

The half-hour program will continue to air Fridays at 9 a.m. on 88.5 NEPM and will remain available as a podcast. The live video stream offers audiences another way to engage with the in-depth, regional discussions that have made “The Rundown” a trusted source of news and context in western Massachusetts.

“With so many different ways that people can access content, it’s very important for us to meet them wherever they are,” said Tony Dunne, director of content for NEPM and executive producer of “The Rundown with Carrie Saldo.” “It’s the same in-depth conversation about the news that matters most to us here in western Massachusetts, but now you can watch as well as listen.”

Produced and hosted by award-winning multimedia journalist Carrie Saldo, the show brings clarity, context and regional perspective to the stories shaping the region.

“The kinds of discussions that we have on ‘The Rundown’ can be very passionate and animated,” Saldo said. “Now folks will have an opportunity to not only hear the conversation, but see it as well and put faces to the voices they’ve come to know. I think they’ll really enjoy pulling back the curtain.

The YouTube live stream offers viewers a front-row seat to the weekly exchange among local reporters. Participating media organizations include: The Springfield Republican; MassLive; The Berkshire Eagle; The Greenfield Recorder; Reminder Publications; The Shoestring; Focus Springfield and Western Mass Politics & Insight.

“The Rundown with Carrie Saldo” airs Fridays from 9 to 9:30 a.m. on 88.5 NEPM, streams live on NEPM’s YouTube channel and is available as a podcast following the broadcast.

For more information, visit nepm.org/therundown or follow NEPM on YouTube and social media.

ABOUT NEPM

New England Public Media enriches people’s lives in western Massachusetts and beyond by nurturing curiosity, inspiring community engagement, and reflecting the unique joys of living here. NEPM is the region’s source for PBS and NPR programs and for locally produced news, video, and music content. For more information, visit nepm.org or follow NEPM on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

MEDIA CONTACT

Vanessa Cerillo

Senior Director, Marketing, Communications and Events

New England Public Media

413-735-6605

vanessa_cerillo@nepm.org

