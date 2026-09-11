NEPM to unveil new local art collection at community open house

Sept. 11, 2026, SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — New England Public Media invites the community to celebrate its new public art collection during a free community open house on Sept. 29 from 5 to 7 p.m. at NEPM's downtown Springfield headquarters at 44 Hampden St. The event is free and open to the public; registration is encouraged.

Developed in partnership with Holyoke’s Paper City Gallery and curator Billy Myers, creative director for Art for the Soul Gallery in Springfield, the collection features work by 10 artists whose perspectives, experiences and creative practices reflect the richness and diversity of western Massachusetts. Installed throughout NEPM's headquarters, the collection transforms the organization's public spaces into a reflection of the region's creativity, culture and communities.

EVENT INFORMATION

NEPM Open House & Art Opening

Tuesday, Sept. 29, 5-7 p.m.

New England Public Media, 44 Hampden St., Springfield, Massachusetts

Free and open to the public; registration encouraged at nepm.org/artopening.

Visitors will have the opportunity to meet many of the artists featured in the collection, including Kim Carlino, Michelle Falcón Fontánez, Charlie Gould, Andrae Green, Priya N. Green, Phyllis Meredith, Paul Midura, Billy Myers and Wane One. The collection also honors the work of Springfield photographer Ed Cohen, whose images documented the region's cultural life for nearly five decades.

"NEPM is proud to celebrate the artists who help make western Mass. such a vibrant place to live," said Vanessa Cerillo, senior director of marketing and events at NEPM, who led the project. "This collection helps tell the story of our region through the eyes of local artists while creating a more welcoming and inspiring space for everyone who walks through our doors."

The project was made possible through American Rescue Plan Act cultural support funds, which enabled NEPM to acquire and install the art collection. Highlights include two commissioned works by Easthampton artist Kim Carlino: a large-scale installation in the lobby and a mural in the NEPM Media Lab education space.

In addition to supporting the public art collection, American Rescue Plan Act funding helped NEPM transform its downtown Springfield headquarters into a more welcoming and accessible community resource. Investments included upgraded studios and production spaces, improved acoustics throughout the building, a new flexible venue for screenings, performances and events, and enhanced technology to support local storytelling across broadcast, digital and social platforms. The funding also expanded NEPM's education initiatives with new equipment and training resources. Together, these investments have strengthened NEPM as a community resource, creating welcoming spaces for learning, connection, storytelling and the arts.

During the open house, The Eric Carle Museum of Picture Book Art will be onsite to help guests create a collaborative collage celebrating the stories, ideas, and connections that bring our community together. Throughout the reception, visitors can add their own piece to an evolving work of art inspired by NEPM and the many ways public media connects people across our region.

“Both picture books and public media have the power to bring people together through stories, ideas, and shared experiences,” said Craig Langlois, director of education at the Eric Carle museum. “We’re excited to invite the community to create alongside us and build something that reflects the many individual voices and connections that make up our region. Like any great collage, the finished work will become something larger because of all the different pieces people bring to it.”

The open house will also offer visitors a chance to explore NEPM's studios, meet the curators behind the collection and experience firsthand how the organization's revitalized spaces support local journalism, arts, education and community engagement. A DJ set by Kaliis Smith, co-host of The Fabulous 413; complimentary mocktail bar; and snacks by West Springfield’s Graze Craze round out the celebratory evening.

ABOUT NEW ENGLAND PUBLIC MEDIA

New England Public Media enriches people’s lives in western Massachusetts and beyond by nurturing curiosity, inspiring community engagement, and reflecting the unique joys of living here. NEPM is the region’s source for PBS and NPR programs and for locally produced news, video, and music content. For more information, visit nepm.org or follow NEPM on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

MEDIA CONTACT

Vanessa Cerillo

Senior Director, Marketing, Communications and Events

New England Public Media

413-735-6605

vanessa_cerillo@nepm.org