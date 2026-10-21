413 Gives delivers funding, visibility and lasting impact across western Massachusetts

Oct. 21, 2026, SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — On June 11, New England Public Media (NEPM) opened its airwaves and invited its audience to support the frontline nonprofits serving western Massachusetts by making a donation on 413 Gives. Nearly $100,000 was raised in a single day. 413 Gives was created by NEPM and its partners, The Community Foundation of Western Massachusetts (CFWM) and the Berkshire Taconic Community Foundation (BTCF), in response to growing concerns about the impact of federal funding cuts on western Massachusetts nonprofits and the people they serve. Four months later, the impact of the community-wide effort continues to grow.

"413 Gives was born from a simple idea: public media can do more than tell the stories of our communities. It can help bring people together to support them," said Matt Abramovitz, president of NEPM. "The generosity we saw in June demonstrates what's possible when people across western Massachusetts rally around a shared commitment to their neighbors."

In the weeks leading up to the June giving day, NEPM highlighted nonprofit organizations through a series of special reporting, interviews and profiles that brought attention to the needs and opportunities facing communities across western Massachusetts.

Funds raised through 413 Gives were directed to both community foundations, which have since invested those resources in programs and organizations across the region. CFWM allocated 413 Gives contributions to its Community Resilience Fund, which was established earlier this year following a $1 million gift to the foundation. CFWM recently announced $170,000 in grants distributed through the fund to frontline nonprofit organizations across the region.

“The 413 Gives partnership reflects the power of collaboration, working together to strengthen the nonprofits in our region at a time of great need. We invite those looking to support our region’s nonprofits to contribute to the Community Resilience Fund throughout the year,” said Megan Burke, president and CEO of CFWM.

The Berkshire Taconic Community Foundation used 413 Gives funds to support its Neighbor-to-Neighbor Program, which provides emergency financial assistance of up to $1,000 to individuals and families facing short-term economic hardship.

According to Kara Mikulich, president of the Berkshire Taconic Community Foundation, “At BTCF, we see every day how neighbors step up for one another during difficult times. The support generated through 413 Gives allowed us to extend that spirit of care through our Neighbor-to-Neighbor program, helping individuals and families navigate urgent financial hardships.”

The impact of 413 Gives has extended well beyond the dollars raised on June 11. The Care Center in Holyoke, Massachusetts recently received a $300,000 grant from Pivotal Ventures, the philanthropic organization founded by Melinda French Gates. The gift was directed through Lee Badgett, a retired UMass Amherst professor charged with distributing Pivotal Ventures funding in the region.

Badgett credited 413 Gives as the inspiration for directing the grant to the organization. The gift demonstrates another key goal of the initiative: increasing visibility for local nonprofits and connecting their work with new audiences, donors and funding opportunities.

“Hearing about The Care Center through a 413 Gives campaign radio spot moved it to the top of my grantmaking list,” Badgett said. “I’ve long heard about the life-changing work of The Care Center, so it was exciting to be able to make this grant. They provide young women the resources to overcome the barriers that initially led them to drop out of school. The education and support they receive at The Care Center is a pathway to a more secure economic future and a fulfilling life.”

According to Oona Cook, executive director of The Care Center, “The Care Center helps young mothers complete their education and build stable futures for their families. We’re grateful to NEPM and the Community Foundation of Western Massachusetts for sharing our students’ stories, and to Pivotal Ventures for this generous investment. As federal cuts threaten the services our students rely on, local support and partnerships are vital to their success.”

CFWM Community Resilience Fund grant recipients by county:

Franklin County: Resilience Center of Franklin County; The Heartwing Center and Western Massachusetts Training Consortium; Hampden County: Big Brothers Big Sisters of Hampden County, Inc.; Community Survival Center; Greater Westfield Emergency Food Pantry, Inc.; Greater Westfield Mass Committee for the Homeless, Inc.; Indian Orchard Citizens Council; Pioneer Valley Workers Center, Inc.; The Performance Project; The Salvation Army - Holyoke Community Corps Center; and YWCA of Western Massachusetts; Hampshire County: First Churches of Northampton; Riverside Industries, Inc. and Translate Gender, Inc.

BTCF Neighbor-to-Neighbor grant recipients in Berkshire County:

18 Degrees; Adams Council on Aging; Berkshire Community Action Council; Berkshire Fund/Hearthway; Berkshire Health Systems - Cancer Center of the Berkshires; Berkshire Immigrant Center; Central Berkshire Habitat for Humanity; Community Health Programs of the Berkshires; Dalton Community Recreation Association; Elizabeth Freeman Center; Construct, Inc.; Elder Services of Berkshire County; Volunteers in Medicine; The Center

While an official date has not been set, NEPM and CFWM will bring 413 Gives back to western Massachusetts in 2027.

ABOUT NEW ENGLAND PUBLIC MEDIA

New England Public Media enriches people’s lives in western Massachusetts and beyond by nurturing curiosity, inspiring community engagement, and reflecting the unique joys of living here. NEPM is the region’s source for PBS and NPR programs and for locally produced news, video, and music content. For more information, visit nepm.orgor follow NEPM on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

ABOUT THE COMMUNITY FOUNDATION OF WESTERN MASSACHUSETTS

Founded in 1991, the Community Foundation of Western Massachusetts seeks to enrich the quality of life for the people of our region. CFWM serves the three counties along the Connecticut River in western Massachusetts (Hampden, Hampshire, and Franklin counties) by serving as a resource, catalyst, and coordinator for charitable activities. To learn more, visit communityfoundation.org.

ABOUT THE BERKSHIRE TACONIC COMMUNITY FOUNDATION

Since 1987, Berkshire Taconic Community Foundation has strengthened our region through philanthropy and leadership. We channel generosity where it is needed, bringing together resources and passion to tackle pressing issues and create lasting change. In 2025 we distributed over 18 million dollars in grants and scholarships, and supported nonprofit organizations in communities across Berkshire County, Massachusetts, northwest Litchfield County, Connecticut, and Columbia and northeast Dutchess counties, New York.

MEDIA CONTACTS

Vanessa Cerillo, New England Public Media

vanessa_cerillo@nepm.org

Emma Mesa-Melendez, Community Foundation of Western Massachusetts emesa@communityfoundation.org

Jenn Frederick, Berkshire Taconic Community Foundation

jfrederick@berkshiretaconic.org