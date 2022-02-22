© 2022 New England Public Media.

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801
NEPM Header Banner
PBS. NPR. Local Perspective.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Regional News

One western Mass. community lifts its mask mandate, while another keeps its rule in place

New England Public Media | By Alden Bourne
Published February 22, 2022 at 3:44 PM EST
1 of 3  — IMG_7224.jpg
Paris Boice of Amherst, Massachusetts, with her two daughters.
Alden Bourne
2 of 3  — IMG_7217.jpg
A sign on the door of Green Field's Market in Greenfield, Massachusetts.
Alden Bourne
3 of 3  — IMG_7215.jpg
David Kells of Greenfield, Massachusetts.
Alden Bourne

Two communities in western Massachusetts are taking different approaches to indoor mask mandates.

Last week, the mayor of Greenfield announced she was lifting the city's indoor mask mandate.

Resident David Kells said the time had come to make the change.

"You know, [if] most people [are] concerned about it... people can wear their masks and otherwise, that's OK," he said.

Other Greenfield residents disagreed with the decision.

Meanwhile, some Greenfield businesses are still requiring masks, including Green Fields Market. It's operated by the Franklin Community Co-op.

Sarah Kanabay is a spokesperson. She said the co-op decided to require masks after looking at the data, which showed the positive case rate of COVID-19 in Franklin County is roughly double the state average.

"It just made more sense to continue to err on the side of caution — and support our community members that require the most care, in terms of how we frame our response, rather than focusing on our the people who are best equipped to weather a COVID infection," she said.

A person behind the counter at a different business in Greenfield, which is still requiring masks, declined to be interviewed, saying the the issue has become political. He said the mask requirement is still in place there out of concern over low vaccination rates nationwide.

The town of Amherst still has a mask mandate in place.

Resident Paris Boyce said she thought that made sense.

"I have a 4-year-old who is not vaccinated yet, because she can't be," she said. "And it doesn't really make sense right now when our numbers are just starting to come down. [It] seems like we should wait at least another month or two before we start removing the mask mandates for inside."

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno has announced that if current trends continue, he expects his city's mask mandate to be lifted by the end of the month.

Tags

Regional News WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSREGIONAL NEWSCORONAVIRUSHEALTHDISEASERETAILBUSINESS & ECONOMY
Alden Bourne
Before joining New England Public Media, Alden was a producer for the CBS NEWS program 60 Minutes. In that role, he covered topics ranging from art, music and medicine to business, education, and politics. Working with correspondent Morley Safer, he reported from locations across the United States as well as from India, Costa Rica, Italy, and Iraq.
See stories by Alden Bourne
Related Content