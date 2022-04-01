Springfield City Councilors propose using ARPA funds to pay for 3 free bus routes

Five Springfield City Councilors want to make several bus routes in the city free to ride.

The councilors rode one of the bus routes on Friday and said they heard from riders who — not surprisingly — were in favor of the idea.

The two-year pilot program would mean no fares on three Pioneer Valley Transit Authority routes with high ridership and is estimated to cost roughly $3.4 million dollars.

Councilor Victor Davila said the plan would not only save residents money, but help them eat better.

"This proposal is going to give the riders and the residents of Springfield at least three supermarkets that they can go to," he said. "It's going to give them options as to where they can buy so they can have a better price and better quality."

The councilors want the pilot funded with money from the America Rescue Plan Act. That would require approval from Mayor Domenic Sarno, who could not be reached for comment.

In an e-mail, a spokesperson for the PVTA criticized the proposal, calling it a short-term scenario that will hinder the authority's ability to provide service. It instead supports providing free or discounted fares to those who qualify based on income.

