After audit, legislation wants more oversight of Hampden County Regional Retirement Board

Legislation pending on Beacon Hill seeks to change how the Hampden County Regional Retirement Board is governed. This comes after it was the subject of a scathing audit last year.

"After the report there was a lot of, not only city and town officials, but the people whose money is in there, they were very concerned," said state Rep. Brian Ashe D- Longmeadow, who filed the bill.

The state audit cited the board for questionable spending practices and other decisions that flew in the face of Massachusetts law. The board handles retirement plans for municipal employees in 18 communities and other agencies across Hampden County.

The chair of the retirement board did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Several local officials have signed on to the bill, which wants to add more board members and change how they are selected. Ashe said a lot of what's in the legislation came from them and others across Hampden County.

He said many people are questioning how this will affect their retirement and where their money will go and it's important to have the right people in place.

"Hopefully this will be able to restore some confidence," he said.

