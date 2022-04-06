© 2022 New England Public Media.

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801
NEPM Header Banner
PBS. NPR. Local Perspective.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Regional News

Springfield City Council passes resolution seeking more time to review economic development projects

New England Public Media | By Carrie Healy
Published April 6, 2022 at 9:53 AM EDT
City Hall in Springfield, Massachusetts.
Patrick Johnson
/
The Republican
City Hall in Springfield, Massachusetts.

The Springfield City Council has passed a resolution calling on Mayor Domenic Sarno's administration to give more notice when seeking approval on certain expenditures.

Councilors passed the resolution with a unanimous vote on Monday.

"You know, you want to make an informed decision. Well, you can't make an informed decision if you don't have the tools. And we weren't given the proper tools," said Councilor Kateri Walsh, who proposed the resolution.

Development of the old Court Square Hotel property recently required the council's approval for a $6.5 million contribution from the city. Councilors felt they did not get enough notice.

Walsh wrote the resolution calling for 30-days notice and received support from all of the council members.

City Councilor Malo Brown said the 30-day notice gives them an opportunity to come up with a variety of solutions and even get public input.

"This gives us the ability now not only to notify each other, but to talk to the neighborhood councils, talk to the community and get everyone involved," Brown said. "We will know we collectively did what we could do."

The Springfield law department will now create a new ordinance.

Tags

Regional News GOVERNMENT & POLITICSWESTERN MASSACHUSETTSREGIONAL NEWSINFRASTRUCTUREBUSINESS & ECONOMY
Carrie Healy
Carrie Healy hosts the local broadcast of "Morning Edition" at NEPM. She also hosts the station’s weekly government and politics segment “Beacon Hill In 5” for broadcast radio and podcast syndication.
See stories by Carrie Healy
Related Content