Springfield City Council passes resolution seeking more time to review economic development projects

The Springfield City Council has passed a resolution calling on Mayor Domenic Sarno's administration to give more notice when seeking approval on certain expenditures.

Councilors passed the resolution with a unanimous vote on Monday.

"You know, you want to make an informed decision. Well, you can't make an informed decision if you don't have the tools. And we weren't given the proper tools," said Councilor Kateri Walsh, who proposed the resolution.

Development of the old Court Square Hotel property recently required the council's approval for a $6.5 million contribution from the city. Councilors felt they did not get enough notice.

Walsh wrote the resolution calling for 30-days notice and received support from all of the council members.

City Councilor Malo Brown said the 30-day notice gives them an opportunity to come up with a variety of solutions and even get public input.

"This gives us the ability now not only to notify each other, but to talk to the neighborhood councils, talk to the community and get everyone involved," Brown said. "We will know we collectively did what we could do."

The Springfield law department will now create a new ordinance.

