Connecticut pledges $100M in state funding for mental health facilities

Connecticut will spend $100 million to strengthen mental health services across the state. The funding was approved during the recent legislative session.

“You see that reflected in addiction. You see that reflected in some violence. You see that reflected in domestic abuse. And you see that reflected in a lot of different ways,” said Gov. Ned Lamont outside of the Hartford-based Village for Families and Children. “There’s nothing more important than to have a shoulder to lean on, someone to say ‘I love you’ and give people a little bit of hope.”

State Rep. Liz Linehan, who chairs the state children’s committee, said the money is crucial for providing support for parents who have children with mental health issues.

“If you have a child that is exhibiting mental illness and you’re not 100% sure, taking them to your pediatrician is going to be easier and more helpful,” Linehan said. “This legislation provides training for every pediatrician in the state of Connecticut in order to learn how to effectively work with children and families.”

The Village for Families and Children is among several that will receive some of the funding. It offers over 40 programs to help children and their families in mental health and wellness, substance use and recovery treatment.

