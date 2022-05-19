© 2022 New England Public Media

Regional News

Springfield Puerto Rican Parade returns to in-person celebration

New England Public Media | By Elizabeth Román
Published May 19, 2022 at 10:36 PM EDT
Marchers wave Puerto Rican flags during the Springfield Puerto Rican Parade on Main Street in 2019.
Courtesy
/
Springfield Puerto Rican Parade Committee
Marchers wave Puerto Rican flags during the Springfield Puerto Rican Parade on Main Street in 2019.

The Springfield Puerto Rican Parade will be in-person this September after two years of virtual celebrations due to the pandemic.

"When the world shut down due to COVID we wanted to keep our community safe, so we decided to go virtual," said Jade Rivera-McFarlin, spokeswoman for the Springfield Puerto Rican Parade Committee.

After seeing an increase in vaccination rates and observing other large outdoor events taking place in the area, the committee felt it was time to return to a traditional parade format, Rivera-McFarlin said.

"It's going to be nice to see that sea of flags this year, in person, coming down Main Street. We've really missed it," she said.

The parade is now in its 32nd year and the parade committee is hoping marchers and spectators will support the event.

“We’re so excited to be back in person this year," said Victoria Ann Rodriguez, chair of the parade committee, adding that she is looking forward to the live music and smiling faces on parade day.

The Sept. 18 event will begin on Birnie Avenue in the city's North End neighborhood and continue to downtown Springfield.

REGIONAL NEWS
Elizabeth Román
Elizabeth Román edits daily news stories at NEPM as managing editor. She is working to expand the diversity of sources in our news coverage and is also exploring ways to create more Spanish-language news content.
See stories by Elizabeth Román
