Springfield Puerto Rican Parade returns to in-person celebration

The Springfield Puerto Rican Parade will be in-person this September after two years of virtual celebrations due to the pandemic.

"When the world shut down due to COVID we wanted to keep our community safe, so we decided to go virtual," said Jade Rivera-McFarlin, spokeswoman for the Springfield Puerto Rican Parade Committee.

After seeing an increase in vaccination rates and observing other large outdoor events taking place in the area, the committee felt it was time to return to a traditional parade format, Rivera-McFarlin said.

"It's going to be nice to see that sea of flags this year, in person, coming down Main Street. We've really missed it," she said.

The parade is now in its 32nd year and the parade committee is hoping marchers and spectators will support the event.

“We’re so excited to be back in person this year," said Victoria Ann Rodriguez, chair of the parade committee, adding that she is looking forward to the live music and smiling faces on parade day.

The Sept. 18 event will begin on Birnie Avenue in the city's North End neighborhood and continue to downtown Springfield.

