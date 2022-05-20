© 2022 New England Public Media

Regional News

Greenfield City Council votes to cut police budget by $400,000 after discrimination verdict

New England Public Media | By Alden Bourne
Published May 20, 2022 at 5:00 PM EDT
Members of the Greenfield, Massachusetts, city council discuss the police department budget on May 19, 2022.
Greenfield Community Television
The Greenfield, Massachusetts, city council has voted to cut $400,000 from the budget for police salaries. Councilors said they wanted to send a message after the department lost a discrimination lawsuit.

In early May, a jury found that Police Chief Robert Haigh and the department racially discriminated against a black officer when it denied him a promotion.

He was awarded almost $450,000. Some residents have called on Mayor Roxann Wedegartner to fire the chief.

City councilor Daniel Guin acknowledged the cut would mean roughly eight newly hired officers would lose their jobs.

"I don't want to see the wrong people penalized by losing their employment because they're the newest members of our workforce, but I believe we have to send a message that things need to change," he said.

Mayor Wedegartner called the vote by the city council "the height of irresponsibility."

"Do they really believe that that person that is making a domestic violence call doesn't want a police officer and a co-responder to show up?" she asked.

Wedegartner said she is unable to fire the chief immediately.

"I am legally bound to follow the correct procedures for dismissals of city employees," she said. "That's exactly what I am doing."

Wedegartner said investigations of the chief and an officer are under way but they are unrelated to the verdict of the jury.

She plans to call for an audit of the police department to clear the air.

Wedegartner declined to comment on reports the city was appealing the verdict.

Alden Bourne
Before joining New England Public Media, Alden was a producer for the CBS NEWS program 60 Minutes. In that role, he covered topics ranging from art, music and medicine to business, education, and politics. Working with correspondent Morley Safer, he reported from locations across the United States as well as from India, Costa Rica, Italy, and Iraq.
