Springfield launches its first-ever Pride parade

Marchers, performers and spectators sporting the colors of the rainbow gathered Saturday to celebrate the first-ever Pride parade in Springfield, Massachusetts.

Follow along here as NEPM covers the festivities. On Twitter, you can follow NEPM's Nirvani Williams @nirv4ani, and on Instagram, NEPM's Elizabeth Román is offering occasional live video.

The event kicked off at Springfield Technical Community College. Marchers in the parade then made their way downtown, along State Street to Main Street and then to Court Square under a clear, bright blue sky.

Nirvani Williams / NEPM Participants in the first-ever Pride parade in Springfield, Massachusetts, march down Main Street on Saturday, June 4, 2022.

Nirvani Williams / NEPM A minivan decked out in rainbow colors slows down in front of City Hall in Springfield, Massachusetts, where the city's first-ever Pride parade comes to an end on Saturday, June 4, 2022.

The parade came to an end at Springfield City Hall. Nearby, tents were set up at Court Square in preparation for festivities throughout the afternoon.

Toby Davis and Aubri Drake were there, beaming after the parade's conclusion.

"Pride always feels the most meaningful seeing all the kids and young adults," Drake said.

Nirvani Williams / NEPM Toby Davis, at left, and Aubri Drake in downtown Springfield, Massachusetts, attending the city's first-ever Pride parade and festivities on Saturday, June 4, 2022.

Taurean Bethea has been organizing the parade for almost two years now.

"Planning this historic event has not been an easy task at all. I've learned a lot and I had a strong support system," he said.

Mayor Domenic Sarno said this week that when Bethea approached him about hosting a Pride parade, he was excited to do it.

Elizabeth Román / NEPM Springfield, Massachusetts, city officials and others gather at a Pride flag raising.

"We are the City of Firsts, and this was a no-brainer," Sarno said.

And in a written statement he added, "I am proud to stand in solidarity with our LGBTQ+ community to remind all that each of us deserves the same level of equality and respect."

Nirvani Williams and Heather Brandon contributed to this post.