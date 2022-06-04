© 2022 New England Public Media

Regional News

Springfield launches its first-ever Pride parade

New England Public Media | By Elizabeth Román
Published June 4, 2022 at 10:11 AM EDT
The first-ever Pride parade in Springfield, Massachusetts, makes its way toward downtown on Saturday, June 4, 2022.
The first-ever Pride parade in Springfield, Massachusetts, makes its way toward downtown on Saturday, June 4, 2022.
Nirvani Williams
Participants in the first-ever Pride parade in Springfield, Massachusetts, march down Main Street on Saturday, June 4, 2022.
Participants in the first-ever Pride parade in Springfield, Massachusetts, march down Main Street on Saturday, June 4, 2022.
Nirvani Williams
A crowd outside City Hall in Springfield, Massachusetts, as a block party gets underway on Saturday, June 4, 2022. The city held its first-ever Pride parade that concluded downtown.
A crowd outside City Hall in Springfield, Massachusetts, as a block party gets underway on Saturday, June 4, 2022. The city held its first-ever Pride parade that concluded downtown.
Nirvani Williams
Toby Davis, at left, and Aubri Drake in downtown Springfield, Massachusetts, attending the city's first-ever Pride parade and festivities on Saturday, June 4, 2022.
Toby Davis, at left, and Aubri Drake in downtown Springfield, Massachusetts, attending the city's first-ever Pride parade and festivities on Saturday, June 4, 2022.
Nirvani Williams
Participants in the first-ever Pride parade in Springfield, Massachusetts, march downtown on Saturday, June 4, 2022.
Participants in the first-ever Pride parade in Springfield, Massachusetts, march downtown on Saturday, June 4, 2022.
Elizabeth Román
Participants in the first-ever Pride parade in Springfield, Massachusetts, march downtown on Saturday, June 4, 2022.
Participants in the first-ever Pride parade in Springfield, Massachusetts, march downtown on Saturday, June 4, 2022.
Elizabeth Román
A minivan decked out in rainbow colors slows down in front of City Hall in Springfield, Massachusetts, where the city's first-ever Pride parade comes to an end on Saturday, June 4, 2022.
A minivan decked out in rainbow colors slows down in front of City Hall in Springfield, Massachusetts, where the city's first-ever Pride parade comes to an end on Saturday, June 4, 2022.
Nirvani Williams
The first Pride parade in Springfield, Massachusetts, as it gets underway on Saturday, June 4.
The first Pride parade in Springfield, Massachusetts, as it gets underway on Saturday, June 4.
Nirvani Williams

Marchers, performers and spectators sporting the colors of the rainbow gathered Saturday to celebrate the first-ever Pride parade in Springfield, Massachusetts.

Follow along here as NEPM covers the festivities. On Twitter, you can follow NEPM's Nirvani Williams @nirv4ani, and on Instagram, NEPM's Elizabeth Román is offering occasional live video.

The event kicked off at Springfield Technical Community College. Marchers in the parade then made their way downtown, along State Street to Main Street and then to Court Square under a clear, bright blue sky.

Participants in the first-ever Pride parade in Springfield, Massachusetts, march down Main Street on Saturday, June 4, 2022.

A minivan decked out in rainbow colors slows down in front of City Hall in Springfield, Massachusetts, where the city's first-ever Pride parade comes to an end on Saturday, June 4, 2022.

The parade came to an end at Springfield City Hall. Nearby, tents were set up at Court Square in preparation for festivities throughout the afternoon.

Toby Davis and Aubri Drake were there, beaming after the parade's conclusion.

"Pride always feels the most meaningful seeing all the kids and young adults," Drake said.

Toby Davis, at left, and Aubri Drake in downtown Springfield, Massachusetts, attending the city's first-ever Pride parade and festivities on Saturday, June 4, 2022.

Taurean Bethea has been organizing the parade for almost two years now.

"Planning this historic event has not been an easy task at all. I've learned a lot and I had a strong support system," he said.

Mayor Domenic Sarno said this week that when Bethea approached him about hosting a Pride parade, he was excited to do it.

Springfield, Massachusetts, city officials and others gather at a Pride flag raising.

"We are the City of Firsts, and this was a no-brainer," Sarno said.

And in a written statement he added, "I am proud to stand in solidarity with our LGBTQ+ community to remind all that each of us deserves the same level of equality and respect."

Nirvani Williams and Heather Brandon contributed to this post.

Updated: June 4, 2022 at 12:04 PM EDT
This post has been updated.

Elizabeth Román
Elizabeth Román edits daily news stories at NEPM as managing editor. She is working to expand the diversity of sources in our news coverage and is also exploring ways to create more Spanish-language news content.
