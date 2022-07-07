© 2022 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
NEPM Header Banner
PBS. NPR. Local Perspective.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Regional News

Deep cleaning of Springfield courthouse deemed 'inadequate' by attorney for court employees

New England Public Media | By Adam Frenier
Published July 7, 2022 at 4:37 PM EDT
Roderick Ireland Courthouse in Springfield.
CaribDigita
/
Creative Commons
Roderick Ireland Courthouse in Springfield.

An attorney representing current and former workers at the Roderick Ireland Courthouse in Springfield, Massachusetts, said a recent deep cleaning of the facility was "inadequate."

There have long been complaints conditions at the building have caused health issues among employees.

Plaintiffs in a lawsuit seeking to close the courthouse said conditions at the building have led to several cases of ALS, cancer and other ailments among employees and that the building is not safe for the staff or the public. A settlement was reached with the state in May, which called for repairs and the cleaning.

Jeffrey Morneau, representing the plaintiffs, described what one area looked like.

"You walk into the law library, you move books off the shelves, and you can see thick dust and debris still on those bookshelves," he said.

Morneau said he is filing a complaint with the coordinator for the settlement, saying the alleged poor job is a breach of the deal by the state.

"We, as promised, are going to continue to hold the Trial Court accountable for what they agreed to. We're not going to let them get away with this," he said.

A statement from the Trial Court acknowledged the complaint and said an update would be provided to the settlement administrator.

Tags

Regional News HEALTHREGIONAL NEWSCOURTSWESTERN MASSACHUSETTS
Adam Frenier
Adam joined NEPM as a freelance reporter and fill-in operations assistant during the summer of 2011. For more than 15 years, Adam has had a number stops throughout his broadcast career, including as a news reporter and anchor, sports host and play-by-play announcer as well as a producer and technician.
See stories by Adam Frenier
Related Content