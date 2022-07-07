Deep cleaning of Springfield courthouse deemed 'inadequate' by attorney for court employees

An attorney representing current and former workers at the Roderick Ireland Courthouse in Springfield, Massachusetts, said a recent deep cleaning of the facility was "inadequate."

There have long been complaints conditions at the building have caused health issues among employees.

Plaintiffs in a lawsuit seeking to close the courthouse said conditions at the building have led to several cases of ALS, cancer and other ailments among employees and that the building is not safe for the staff or the public. A settlement was reached with the state in May, which called for repairs and the cleaning.

Jeffrey Morneau, representing the plaintiffs, described what one area looked like.

"You walk into the law library, you move books off the shelves, and you can see thick dust and debris still on those bookshelves," he said.

Morneau said he is filing a complaint with the coordinator for the settlement, saying the alleged poor job is a breach of the deal by the state.

"We, as promised, are going to continue to hold the Trial Court accountable for what they agreed to. We're not going to let them get away with this," he said.

A statement from the Trial Court acknowledged the complaint and said an update would be provided to the settlement administrator.

