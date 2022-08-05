© 2022 New England Public Media

Regional News

Berkshire DA: No criminal charges against officer who fatally shot Miguel Estrella

New England Public Media | By Nancy Eve Cohen,
Sam Hudzik
Published August 5, 2022 at 5:02 PM EDT
During a news conference on Aug. 5, 2022, Berkshire District Attorney Andrea Harrington announced the findings of an investigation into the fatal shooting of Miguel Estrella by Pittsfield Police Officer Nicholas Sondrini. Harrington said Sondrini acted in self-defense.
1 of 3  — IMG-8378.jpg
During a news conference on Aug. 5, 2022, Berkshire District Attorney Andrea Harrington announced the findings of an investigation into the fatal shooting of Miguel Estrella by Pittsfield Police Officer Nicholas Sondrini. Harrington said Sondrini acted in self-defense.
Nancy Cohen
Miguel Estrella's sister, Elina Estrella, said her brother died because of how society deals with mental health crises.
2 of 3  — IMG-8405.jpg
Miguel Estrella's sister, Elina Estrella, said her brother died because of how society deals with mental health crises.
Nancy Cohen
During a news conference on Aug. 5, 2022, Berkshire District Attorney Andrea Harrington announced the findings of an investigation into the fatal shooting of Miguel Estrella by Pittsfield Police Officer Nicholas Sondrini. Harrington said Sondrini acted in self-defense.
3 of 3  — IMG-8384.jpg
During a news conference on Aug. 5, 2022, Berkshire District Attorney Andrea Harrington announced the findings of an investigation into the fatal shooting of Miguel Estrella by Pittsfield Police Officer Nicholas Sondrini. Harrington said Sondrini acted in self-defense.
Nancy Cohen

Berkshire District Attorney Andrea Harrington announced Friday afternoon that no criminal charges will be filed against the Pittsfield police officer who fatally shot 22-year-old Miguel Estrella in March.

District Attorney Andrea Harrington released evidence showing Estrella was in the midst of a mental health crisis, and advanced on officers with a knife. She said a gunshot residue analysis showed Estrella was within 7 feet of Officer Nicholas Sondrini when the officer fired two shots.

Harrington said Sondrini acted in self-defense.

"The facts discovered during the course of this investigation do not establish probable cause to charge the officer, nor would the commonwealth be able to meet its burden of proof beyond a reasonable doubt required for a criminal prosecution," Harrington said at a news conference.

Before Sondrini fired the fatal shots, Harrington said, the officers begged Estrella to put the knife down, called for additional assistance, and tried to use Tasers — but they did not work.

"These are sad and tragic circumstances, but they are not criminal in nature," Harrington said. "Mr. Estrella and his family have suffered an injustice. Many systems failed Miguel Estrella."

Harrington said Estrella did not receive the mental health services he needed. She said that was the result of a systemic government failure to invest in health care.

Speaking at the news conference, Estrella's sister, Elina Estrella, asked why a mental health professional was not on the scene to treat her brother. She said he died because of how society deals with mental health crises.

On the night of Estrella's shooting, Pittsfield Police Chief Michael Wynn previously confirmed, a co-responder had ended her shift "several minutes before that call was received."

Wynn said Friday that his department is going to hire a licensed social worker and as many mental health co-responders as it can afford. Right now, Pittsfield has one co-responder.

Nancy Eve Cohen
Nancy Eve Cohen is a senior reporter focusing on Berkshire County. Previously she served as the editor of the Northeast Environmental Hub, a collaborative of public radio stations. Earlier in her career she was the Midwest editor for NPR in Washington, D.C. Before working in radio, she recorded sound as part of a camera crew for network television news, with assignments in Russia, Guatemala, Mexico, Cuba and in Sarajevo during the war in 1992.
See stories by Nancy Eve Cohen
Sam Hudzik
Sam has overseen local news coverage on New England Public Media since 2013. He oversees a team of about a dozen full- and part-time reporters and hosts.
See stories by Sam Hudzik
