Berkshire DA: No criminal charges against officer who fatally shot Miguel Estrella

Berkshire District Attorney Andrea Harrington announced Friday afternoon that no criminal charges will be filed against the Pittsfield police officer who fatally shot 22-year-old Miguel Estrella in March.

District Attorney Andrea Harrington released evidence showing Estrella was in the midst of a mental health crisis, and advanced on officers with a knife. She said a gunshot residue analysis showed Estrella was within 7 feet of Officer Nicholas Sondrini when the officer fired two shots.

Harrington said Sondrini acted in self-defense.

"The facts discovered during the course of this investigation do not establish probable cause to charge the officer, nor would the commonwealth be able to meet its burden of proof beyond a reasonable doubt required for a criminal prosecution," Harrington said at a news conference.

Before Sondrini fired the fatal shots, Harrington said, the officers begged Estrella to put the knife down, called for additional assistance, and tried to use Tasers — but they did not work.

"These are sad and tragic circumstances, but they are not criminal in nature," Harrington said. "Mr. Estrella and his family have suffered an injustice. Many systems failed Miguel Estrella."

Harrington said Estrella did not receive the mental health services he needed. She said that was the result of a systemic government failure to invest in health care.

Speaking at the news conference, Estrella's sister, Elina Estrella, asked why a mental health professional was not on the scene to treat her brother. She said he died because of how society deals with mental health crises.

On the night of Estrella's shooting, Pittsfield Police Chief Michael Wynn previously confirmed, a co-responder had ended her shift "several minutes before that call was received."

Wynn said Friday that his department is going to hire a licensed social worker and as many mental health co-responders as it can afford. Right now, Pittsfield has one co-responder.