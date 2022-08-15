© 2022 New England Public Media

Regional News

New federal recommendations for at-home Covid testing come from a study at UMass Chan Medical School

New England Public Media | By Jill Kaufman
Published August 15, 2022 at 9:30 AM EDT
A vending machine containing COVID-19 antigen tests.
Jill Kaufman
/
NEPM
A vending machine containing COVID-19 antigen tests.

A study from researchers at the University of Massachusetts Chan Medical School in Worcester is the basis for new guidelines from the FDA regarding the use of at-home COVID-19 tests.

For people without symptoms but concerned they may have the virus, the study results show antigen tests are more likely to detect COVID-19 within the first week of infection with three tests at 48-hour intervals.

Apurv Soni is the study's lead researcher at UMass Chen Medical School.

“Four out of five cases that are infected detected that way,” Soni said. “If you are symptomatic today then you need to do two tests 48 hours apart and that results in 90 percent sensitivity.”

The data allowed researchers to more effectively compare antigen tests to molecular tests, Soni said.

More than 5,000 participants were part of the study that ran from October 2021 to February 2022, covering both the delta and omicron surges.

An earlier element of Soni's research with the CDC was to evaluate how people ordered tests online.

“Neighborhoods that are black and brown were just as likely to order tests as neighborhoods that are predominantly white,” Soni said.

Most health plans, including MassHealth, cover the cost of tests at pharmacies or reimburse the purchase. Since January 2022, the federal government has been distributing free tests through schools and community centers.

CORONAVIRUS
Jill Kaufman
Jill has been a reporter and host at NEPM since 2005. Before that she spent 10 years at WBUR in Boston, producing The Connection with Christopher Lydon, Morning Edition, reporting and hosting. In the months leading up to the 2000 presidential primary in New Hampshire, Jill hosted NHPR’s daily talk show The Exchange. Right before coming to NEPM, Jill was an editor at PRX's The World.
Jill Kaufman
