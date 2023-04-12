© 2023 New England Public Media

Mother of Connecticut man killed outside MGM Springfield wants answers

New England Public Media | By Karen Brown
Published April 12, 2023 at 11:22 AM EDT
The MGM Springfield casino, near where William Tisdol was allegedly shot by police in February, 2023.
Heather Brandon
/
NEPR
The MGM Springfield casino, near where William Tisdol was allegedly shot by police in February, 2023.

The mother of a Connecticut man allegedly killed by Massachusetts state police outside a Springfield casino in February wants answers about what happened.

Gloria Carter Vaught described her late son, William Tisdol, as a father and talented music producer who previously served time in prison on drug charges but had turned his life around.

According to prosecutors, members of the Massachusetts State Police Gaming Enforcement Unit and the Springfield Police Department exchanged gunfire with Tisdol around 2 a.m. on Feb. 25 at MGM Springfield, after reports of a man behaving aggressively and possibly carrying a gun.

Tisdol, 48, was taken to Baystate Medical Center and later died of his injuries.

Carter Vaught said she learned of her son's death from family members.

Other than a condolence call from the Hampden District Attorney’s office, she said she hasn’t heard anything about the DA’s investigation.

"I have a right to know what exactly happened to him," said Carter Vaught. "I want to see all footage from the casino, from the town of Springfield, from the body cams and from dash cams. I have a right to. He's my son."

A spokesperson for the DA's office said the criminal investigation is "fairly close" to being completed. Adding that all relevant information will be given to the family at that time.

The spokesperson declined to address on the record Carter Vaught's complaints that she has not been kept apprised of the investigation.

