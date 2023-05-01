Raw milk backers say expansion bill part of 'food justice' debate

Raw milk consumers and sellers are once again asking lawmakers to expand access to the controversial dairy product. The topic is subject of a bill, which was up for a hearing on Beacon Hill Monday.

The Northeast Organic Farming Association contends raw milk, or unpasteurized milk, is healthier and tastes better than milk that has been through the sterilization process. They list benefits including high levels of calcium, amino acids and vitamins, as well as "beneficial bacteria" that can "rebalance a digestive system unable to process many foods, and can restore the immune system."

But regulators are wary of the product.

"Raw milk can contain a variety of disease-causing pathogens, as demonstrated by numerous scientific studies. These studies, along with numerous foodborne outbreaks, clearly demonstrate the risk associated with drinking raw milk," the FDA says on its website.

Currently, Massachusetts dairies can only sell raw milk on their farms, and cannot bring it to farmers markets or do home delivery. On its website, NOFA reports there are more than 24 farms in Massachusetts licensed to sell raw milk from their farm stores.

During Monday’s hearing, NOFA Massachusetts Executive Director Jocelyn Langer told lawmakers many consumers live too far from farms to buy raw milk.

"Either your farm has to be close enough to a city that people can come out to the farm themselves, but then the land is so expensive, you can't afford to farm,” Langer said, "or you find affordable land in a rural area and then it's too far from a population center. So without being able to deliver the milk, you don't really have a market."

Langer said passage of the bill would "support food justice and increase the economic viability of small dairies."

"We want farming to remain a viable business in this state, and for our food security and for the health and happiness that comes from eating fresh nourishing food," she said.

Sen. Anne Gobi of Spencer, who has previously sponsored legislation to expand access to raw milk, filed a bill (S 43) again this session to allow dairy farmers to deliver raw milk directly to consumers and from farm stands.

Between 2013 and 2018, 75 outbreaks with 675 illnesses occurred in the U.S. that were linked to unpasteurized milk, according to a recent study publicized by the CDC. In states where the sale of raw milk was expressly allowed, there was estimated to be 3.2 times greater number of outbreaks, according to the report.

NEPM’s Adam Frenier contributed to this report.