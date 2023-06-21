Springfield passes $878 million budget, without a dedicated spending plan for police board

The Springfield City Council has passed Mayor Domenic Sarno's approximately $878 million budget for the 2024 fiscal year. But, despite some calls for it, the spending plan does not include a dedicated budget for the city's Board of Police Commissioners.

Some city councilors and police commissioners have said the board needs its own budget.

Sarno, who waged an unsuccessful legal battle against the City Council to stop the establishment of the commission, said its funding comes from other city departments, such as police and law. That's similar to how other city boards are handled, Sarno told councilors during a meeting Tuesday.

"Through the police department ... they have a clerk there. Through the law department, attorneys there," Sarno said. "They're fully funded as has been done with all other boards and commissions. The departments they represent, that's where their funding comes through."

City Councilor Justin Hurst, who is challenging Sarno in this year's election, said in order to be successful, the police commission needs its own spending plan.

"If we truly believe in a police commission, then we will fund it," Hurst said. "If we don't, then you will give us lip service that we're going to fund it and they will never receive the resources that we need to be effective."

During Hurst's comments, Sarno was standing at the podium in front of the City Council.

"I'd imagine if you don't want them to be effective, then they will never receive their own budget,” Hurst added.

A 2022 consent decree between the city and U.S. Department of Justice over policing reform includes several provisions regarding the police commission. The agreement stipulates that Springfield “will ensure that the Board of Police Commissioners has the resources to fulfill its responsibilities, including but not limited to budget, staffing, compensation, training, and capacity."

Hurst and Councilor Tracye Whitfield cast the only two votes against approving the spending plan. Another mayoral hopeful on the City Council, its president, Jesse Lederman, voted to approve the budget.

The fiscal year 2024 budget represents a 7.2% increase over the previous spending plan. The increase will largely come from a boost in state funding to the Springfield Public Schools.

Sarno said other items funded include expanded hours as the city’s East Forest Park library, 17 additional preschool classrooms in the schools and an anti-litter campaign.

