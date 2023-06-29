© 2023 New England Public Media

Regional News

After councilor pauses budget process, Pittsfield City Council to hold special meeting Friday night

New England Public Media | By Nancy Eve Cohen
Published June 29, 2023 at 7:01 PM EDT
Pittsfield City Hall in Pittsfield, Massachusetts.
Nancy Eve Cohen
/
NEPM
Pittsfield City Hall in Pittsfield, Massachusetts.

The Pittsfield, Massachusetts City Council is meeting Friday night — just before the city's books close at the end of the fiscal year.

Council President Peter Marchetti said the council has not met on a Friday night in the 16 years he's served on it.

The purpose of the special meeting, just before a holiday weekend, is to address some budgetary questions and commission reappointments. Those votes were held up at a council meeting Tuesday night by a charter objection from councilor Charles Kronick. The action is allowed under Pittsfield's city charter.

Mayor Linda Tyer's requests include a transfer and appropriation of $620,000 from certified free cash to the Department of Public Services for snow and ice removal and $850,000 to the Police Department for overtime, according to the council meeting agenda.

Marchetti said the request for funds was a typical "wrapping up" of loose ends in the budget process.

"If there was more communication happening, there might be less opposition to what, to me, is normal end-of-year stuff," he said.

The request for the funds comes a few weeks after the council had already approved the budget for the next fiscal year. Marchetti said if the council doesn't cover the bills now, it could lead to a tax increase.

But Kronick said the charter objection "prevents a situation that might have happened on Tuesday, where in a council is bullied into making — pressured into making — a quick decision, poorly informed, with insufficient information."

"It creates a pause," Kronick said, to learn more.

Since he raised the objection Tuesday, Kronick said, city departments are contacting councilors to explain their requests.

A year ago, Kronick also raised a charter objection, which put the brakes on a vote for the budget that began in July 2022.

Marchetti said a review of the city's charter is coming up. He wants the charter objection to be fine-tuned.

"I think there needs to be some criteria of when it can and can't be used," he said.

Nancy Eve Cohen
Nancy Eve Cohen is a senior reporter focusing on Berkshire County. Earlier in her career she was NPR’s Midwest editor in Washington, D.C., managing editor of the Northeast Environmental Hub and recorded sound for TV networks on global assignments, including the war in Sarajevo and an interview with Fidel Castro.
