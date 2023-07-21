Wellness center in honor of Springfield community leader 'Terry' Rodriguez opens in Indian Orchard

Loved ones, friends, community members and officials gathered Friday in the Indian Orchard section of Springfield for the grand opening of a new wellness center named in honor of the late Milagros ‘Terry’ Rodriguez.

Rodriguez was on the city’s Park Commission for 23 years and served as chairwoman. For 33 years she worked at the Springfield public and human services advocacy group New North Citizens’ Council (NNCC), which opened its center today in her name. She held various positions helping those struggling with HIV/AIDS, substance use and homelessness.

Rodriguez received the Springfield Health and Human Services’ highest honor – the Commissioners Award – and recognition from the Greater Springfield World AIDS Committee.

The Milagros "Terry" Rodriguez Wellness Center's new program director and close friend of Rodriguez, Elizabeth Santos, said the center has been in the works since the beginning of the year, and highlighted the lack of access for this kind of care in Indian Orchard.

“Indian Orchard doesn’t have any of this…The need is here. You know, substance abuse is a problem in our community now for decades, and having a site like the Milagros ‘Terry’ Rodriguez where someone can come in and get a referral, drink a coffee, have an educational group, and just basically get the education and information that they need, that’s really what we’re targeting here,” she said.

The center was decorated with orange balloons – the NNCC color that Rodriguez would sport often – and a framed picture of her on the wall. The well known Springfield resident, community leader and public health worker, died on June 12 at age 63.

The center, which officially opens its services Mon. July 24, focuses on substance use and HIV/AIDS prevention. It will offer HIV/AIDS and sexually-transmitted disease testing and counseling, COVID-19 vaccinations provided by an on-site nurse, interventions, referrals and educational resources. A Northampton Transhealth – a gender-affirming and transgender healthcare clinic – doctor will also be on-site.

Springfield Mayor Dominic Sarno attended the grand opening and read an official proclamation declaring Fri. July 21, 2023 as Terry Rodriguez Day. He also shared sentiments on Rodriguez and her legacy.

“Terry fought tirelessly to uplift and support those in our community most in need," looking up, Sarno continued, “Your legacy of caring, doing and tough-love actions to help others in need will forever live on. God rest your soul and congratulations.”

NNCC Executive Director Maria Ligus, and another one of Rodriguez’s best friends, said, “This will be the first of many other centers. I hope that we expand into many other neighborhoods and other cities.”

She also announced the creation of a scholarship fund in honor of Rodriguez for high school students pursuing a college education. The fund was created through Springfield Pharmacy Owner Tobias Billups’ donation.

“What I’m trying to build here is compassion, empathy, with anyone. Substance abusers and homeless people are a population that not too many people want to work with. They are welcome here,” Program Director Santos said.

The center is located at 284 Main Street in Indian Orchard, and will be open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. No appointment is needed.