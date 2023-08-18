© 2023 New England Public Media

Regional News

Amherst superintendent of schools resigns

New England Public Media | By Jill Kaufman,
Karen BrownElizabeth Román
Published August 18, 2023 at 7:29 PM EDT
Amherst-Pelham Regional High School in Amherst, Massachusetts.
File Photo
/
Daily Hampshire Gazette/ gazettenet.com
Amherst-Pelham Regional High School in Amherst, Massachusetts.

Michael Morris, the superintendent of the Amherst, Massachusetts, schools, has resigned. This comes following months of controversy amid allegations that counselors at the middle school discriminated against LGBTQ students.

A joint announcement from Morris and the school committees state's Morris's departure from the Amherst-Pelham school district is, "not due to any wrongdoing" on his part. Morris had recently returned from a medical leave, which he started after a teacher union vote of no-confidence.

Benjamin Herrington is chair of the school committee and said while Morris initiated the discussion of parting ways with the district, it was an "amicable" agreement.

"The overall reaction is that people understood it. They understood his reasoning, and for the most part, we all believed this was the right time to part ways," he said.

Amherst-Pelham Regional Schools Superintendent Michael Morris. Photographed outside the district office on Friday, March 26, 2021.
Kevin Gutting
/
Daily Hampshire Gazette / gazettenet.com
Amherst-Pelham Regional Schools Superintendent Michael Morris. Photographed outside the district office on Friday, March 26, 2021.

But Peter Demling, the chair of Union 26 released a statement calling Morris' departure a "tremendous loss" for the community and claiming there was a rush to judgement without all the facts. He accused the Amherst Pelham Education Association of being openly hostile to district leaders.

Morris declined to discuss the terms of the separation, but said he is proud of his more than 20 years with the district.

He started his career as a 23-year-old sixth grade teacher, Morris eventually became a principal, then a curriculum director, an assistant superintendent and then superintendent in 2017.

"It's a wonderful community. And I felt so blessed to work with the diverse student body that we had and the diverse faculty we had," he said.

Looking back, Morris said he appreciates so much of the support he received in all those different roles .

Morris said there are many things he is proud of in his tenure. The Caminantes Dual Language Program featuring teaching instruction in Spanish and English has been a success.

"We have a waitlist every year...We have outstanding staff that do a wonderful job with kids," he said.

He also highlighted the current School Building Project combining two aging elementary schools.

"I'm really excited that we have a building project that was supported by the state and the local town and that three years from now will finally be out of really outdated 50-year-old buildings and into a state-of-the-art facility," he said.

While Morris did not discuss details of the separation agreement, they are public record.

As part of his agreement with the district Morris will receive 10 months of severance payments at a biweekly rate of $6,868.69. He will also be paid for 54 unused vacation days. The district also agreed to a mutual non-disparagement clause and to issue a joint statement about his resignation.

He has agreed to continue to run the day-to-day operation of the districts through the end of the month to provide the school committees several weeks to select a successor. His resignation takes effect August 31.

As for his future, Morris plans to continue in education.

"I definitely am dedicated to staying in education," he said. "This is my passion and I'll continue with it."

Tags
Regional News WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSEDUCATION
Jill Kaufman
Jill Kaufman has been a reporter and host at NEPM since 2005. Before that she spent 10 years at WBUR in Boston, producing "The Connection" with Christopher Lydon and on "Morning Edition" reporting and hosting. She's also hosted NHPR's daily talk show "The Exhange" and was an editor at PRX's "The World."
See stories by Jill Kaufman
Karen Brown
Karen Brown is a radio and print journalist who focuses on health care, mental health, children’s issues, and other topics about the human condition. She has been a full-time radio reporter for NEPM since 1998.
See stories by Karen Brown
Elizabeth Román
Elizabeth Román edits daily news stories at NEPM as managing editor. She is working to expand the diversity of sources in our news coverage and is also exploring ways to create more Spanish-language news content.
See stories by Elizabeth Román
