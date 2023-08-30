Early voting for Springfield's September preliminary now open

Early voting for Springfield's preliminary election began Wednesday. On the ballot are contested mayoral and city council races.

Springfield City Clerk Gladys Oyola-Lopez, who also oversees elections, said some registered voters just couldn't wait Wednesday morning.

"Before our doors opened, there were voters outside of city hall, ready to cast their ballot and we've had a steady stream pretty much all day," she said in her office nearby where early voting was taking place.

Residents have the option of voting early at City Hall and other locations or voting by mail ahead of the September 12 preliminary. Oyola-Lopez said publicity around the options has had another impact.

"Kind of the marketing behind voting and early voting has caught the attention of people who typically don't vote,” she said. “I think all the hype around early voting and voting is really a positive thing.”

There’s also the extra step for Oyola-Lopez’s staff having to help the public with the early voting and other related steps. But, she said, getting started ahead of Election Day “works out some of the kinks”.

"Voters would go and vote on Election Day and weren't sure if they were registered, weren't registered at the right address,” Oyola-Lopez said. “Here, we have weeks in advance of the last day to register to vote so people know whether or not they're registered to vote. It's a little less stressful on the staff, I'll say."

Of course, polling places will be open on Election Day as well throughout Springfield. The deadline to register to vote is Saturday. Early voting continues through September 8. The deadline to request a mail-in ballot is September 5. Those must be returned to the Board of Elections at City Hall by 8 p.m. on Election Day. Voters can either send them back via mail or use a drop box outside City Hall.

