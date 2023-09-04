© 2023 New England Public Media

Regional News

Northampton installs outdoor Narcan boxes to counter opioid overdoses

New England Public Media | By Alden Bourne
Published September 4, 2023 at 10:08 AM EDT
An outdoor box in Northampton, Massachusetts, can fit up to nine packages of Narcan, each containing two doses of the overdose-reversal drug.
Alden Bourne / NEPM
1 of 3  — IMG_0895.jpg
An outdoor box in Northampton, Massachusetts, can fit up to nine packages of Narcan, each containing two doses of the overdose-reversal drug.
Alden Bourne / NEPM
A new box containing Narcan doses in a park in Northampton, Massachusetts.
Alden Bourne / NEPM
2 of 3  — IMG_0891.jpg
A new box containing Narcan doses in a park in Northampton, Massachusetts.
Alden Bourne / NEPM
Lilith Price, 19, says she supports the installation of new outdoor Narcan boxes in Northampton, Massachusetts.
Alden Bourne / NEPM
3 of 3  — IMG_0894.jpg
Lilith Price, 19, says she supports the installation of new outdoor Narcan boxes in Northampton, Massachusetts.
Alden Bourne / NEPM

Northampton, Massachusetts, has become the only community in Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties to provide outdoor boxes filled with doses of a drug that reverses an opioid overdose.

Northampton already offered Narcan — also known by its generic name, naloxone — indoors in municipal buildings during business hours. Taylor McAndrew, who works for the city's health department, said the new boxes will make the drug available around the clock.

"If someone is nearby the area and we need to respond to an overdose, anyone can go to the box and grab the Narcan while first responders are on the way," she said.

McAndrew said the boxes are also intended to provide easy access to Narcan for community members with a loved one at risk of overdosing.

One of the boxes is in the city's Pulaski Park. Lilith Price was there on Friday. Price, 19, lives at a nearby shelter and said the boxes are a good idea for keeping people safe.

Price has administered Narcan doses before, she said.

"On my own mother, on a couple of friends. I've had them used on me before," she said — about 10 times.

The box can fit nine packages of Narcan, each containing two doses.

Berkshire County already has the outdoor boxes in multiple locations.

WESTERN MASSACHUSETTS DRUGS HEALTH
Alden Bourne
Before joining New England Public Media, Alden was a producer for the CBS NEWS program 60 Minutes. In that role, he covered topics ranging from art, music and medicine to business, education and politics.
See stories by Alden Bourne
