Voters in Pittsfield head to the polls to narrow field of mayoral candidates

New England Public Media | By Nancy Eve Cohen
Published September 19, 2023 at 6:00 AM EDT
An entrance to City Hall in Pittsfield, Massachusetts.
Nancy Eve Cohen / NEPM
Pittsfield, Massachusetts, mayoral candidates Karen Kalinowsky (left), Peter Marchetti (center) and John Krol (right) participate in a debate on Sept. 5, 2023, broadcast by Pittsfield Community Television.
Screen Shot / PCTV
Karen Kalinowsky is one of three candidates running for mayor of Pittsfield, Massachusetts in a preliminary election on September 19, 2023.
Jessica Jones / Karen Kalinowsky campaign
John Krol is running for mayor of Pittsfield in the September 19, 2023 preliminary election.
courtesy John Krol / courtesy John Krol
City Council President Peter Marchetti is running for mayor of Pittsfield in a preliminary election on September 19, 2023.
Committee to Elect Pete Marchetti / Committee to Elect Pete Marchetti

People in Pittsfield, Berkshire County's biggest community, are voting for mayor Tuesday in a preliminary election.

Incumbent Mayor Linda Tyer is stepping down after two terms.

The three candidates are not strangers to city government. Retired police officer Karen Kalinowsky has been a city councilor for more than a year and a half. John Krol, who owns a marketing firm, worked for a former mayor and was a city councilor for a decade. Banker Peter Marchetti has served as a city councilor for 16 years.

City Clerk Michele Benjamin said there are some people who don't think a local election matters.

"But in reality it's almost more important than a federal or state election," she said, "because this is the team that is going to run city government for the next two or four years."

Based on absentee and vote-by-mail ballots, Benjamin predicts voter turnout will be about 18% — less than the last preliminary election, when 22% of registered voters cast a ballot.

Besides the city-wide election for mayor, voters in Wards 2 and 7 will vote for city councilor. Each ward has three candidates running in the preliminary.

Polls are open from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Nancy Eve Cohen
Nancy Eve Cohen is a senior reporter focusing on Berkshire County. Earlier in her career she was NPR's Midwest editor in Washington, D.C., managing editor of the Northeast Environmental Hub and recorded sound for TV networks on global assignments, including the war in Sarajevo and an interview with Fidel Castro.
