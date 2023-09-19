Voters in Pittsfield head to the polls to narrow field of mayoral candidates

People in Pittsfield, Berkshire County's biggest community, are voting for mayor Tuesday in a preliminary election.

Incumbent Mayor Linda Tyer is stepping down after two terms.

The three candidates are not strangers to city government. Retired police officer Karen Kalinowsky has been a city councilor for more than a year and a half. John Krol, who owns a marketing firm, worked for a former mayor and was a city councilor for a decade. Banker Peter Marchetti has served as a city councilor for 16 years.

City Clerk Michele Benjamin said there are some people who don't think a local election matters.

"But in reality it's almost more important than a federal or state election," she said, "because this is the team that is going to run city government for the next two or four years."

Based on absentee and vote-by-mail ballots, Benjamin predicts voter turnout will be about 18% — less than the last preliminary election, when 22% of registered voters cast a ballot.

Besides the city-wide election for mayor, voters in Wards 2 and 7 will vote for city councilor. Each ward has three candidates running in the preliminary.

Polls are open from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m.