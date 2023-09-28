New COVID vaccine distribution has a few 'hiccups'; harder to get in some places

Detection of Covid-19 in wastewater in western Massachusetts is going up — an early indicator that the number of infected people is increasing.

There is a new vaccine available, but people in some parts of western Massachusetts have had trouble getting a shot near where they live.

There are CVS appointments available in Springfield, but as of Thursday morning few or none in Pittsfield, Greenfield and Northampton.

Matthew Blanchette, of CVS, said in a statement, "Our pharmacies are receiving the updated COVID-19 vaccine on a rolling basis, but we’re experiencing supplier delivery delays."

Caroline Madeiros, of Stop & Shop, wrote their pharmacies are "currently well positioned to accommodate customers seeking the Covid 19 booster in Western Massachusetts."

Northampton Health Commissioner Meredith O'Leary said she has heard from some people in the community that pharmacies changed their scheduled vaccine appointment.

"They've made appointments with pharmacies that have been rescheduled to another time because they don't have the vaccine," she said.

Dr. Mandy Cohen, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tweeted on September 22 that the agency has "heard that people in some areas have had problems getting the updated vaccine either because their pharmacy doesn’t have it yet or because of billing issues with their insurance company.”

Cohen added that, "it should be free for you whether or not you have insurance." She also suggested people confirm whether their pharmacy is covered by their insurer.

The federal government used to pay for the vaccines, but it no longer does. Municipalities, pharmacies and clinics have to buy the new vaccine up front and count on reimbursement from insurance companies and the government for the uninsured.

Each shot costs $100 to $150, according to local health officials.

Greenfield Public Health Nurse Megan Tudryn said $150 is too much. Instead, the city arranged for Cataldo Ambulance Service to buy and give shots. Still, there may be issues, according to Tudryn.

"One of the hiccups that we're coming up with is that people's private insurances allow for different things. Some health insurances won't allow an ambulance service to give the vaccines," she said.

The Northampton Health Department and Berkshire Public Health Alliance have the money to buy the vaccine for their vaccination clinics. Previously they each started a 'revolving' fund with insurance reimbursement fees from administering flu and Covid shots. Now they use that money to buy the vaccine.

"We knew this was coming we knew we were going to have to purchase vaccine up front," said Leslie Drager, public health nurse with the Berkshire Public Health Alliance. "We knew it was going to be expensive."

Cohen of the CDC suggested that if someone has had trouble getting a shot, they should, "stick with it. More vaccine is on the way."