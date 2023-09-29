Springfield clinic introduces substance use program featuring multilingual staff

The Community Caring Clinic in Springfield hosted an open house Thursday afternoon to provide more information about its outpatient services, including a newly introduced substance use treatment program.

The program will add to the clinic’s existing roster of mental health treatment options, which includes anger management therapy, behavioral health services and support for those facing domestic violence.

“Because of the epidemic with substance use, we want to be able to treat patients that have what we call comorbid disorders – mental health, as well as substance abuse,” said Benjamin Ocasio, a psychologist and director of clinical operations.

Dr. Mohamed Abdullahi, the executive director of Community Caring Clinic and one of the clinic’s co-founders, said the multicultural knowledge of the clinic’s staff is the key to providing patients with high quality care.

“Because of the language that we have, the cultural competence that we have, and also the type of the services that we provide for the community,” Abdullahi said. “We are not just a clinic, but we are trying to support the community in many different ways. That's why we have community support services.”

The clinic, owned and operated by people of color, aims to support underserved communities. Languages spoken by the clinicians, psychiatrists and social workers include English, Spanish, Arabic, Somali, Farsi, Amharic, Swahili, French and Portuguese.

Springfield Mayor Domenic J. Sarno as well as state Rep. Carlos Gonzalez, D-Springfield and state Sen. Adam Gomez, D-Springfield.

Sarno highlighted the significance of the clinic's "cultural sensitivity.”

“If someone can relate to you and vice versa, can understand you, the background that you come from – that has that individual being able to open up. And if you're able to open up, then maybe they'll accept the help that they need,” he said.