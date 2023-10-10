Results: Agawam voters to narrow field of mayoral candidates

Voters in Agawam, Massachusetts, on Tuesday will decide which two mayoral candidates to advance to the November election.

Four candidates are on the preliminary ballot, looking to succeed incumbent Mayor Bill Sapelli, who is not seeking a fourth term.

Polls in Agawam are open Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The candidates include: snack delivery business owner Andy Montefusco; William Clark, who has a background in business and works at a local publishing facility; City Councilor Cecilia Calabrese; and City Council President Christopher Johnson, who is also a former mayor.