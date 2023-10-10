© 2023 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS. NPR. Local Perspective.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Results: Agawam voters to narrow field of mayoral candidates

New England Public Media
Published October 10, 2023 at 4:39 PM EDT
A sign outside Agawam Junior High School reminds voters of the preliminary election on Oct. 10, 2023.
Adam Frenier
/
NEPM
A sign outside Agawam Junior High School reminds voters of the preliminary election on Oct. 10, 2023.

Voters in Agawam, Massachusetts, on Tuesday will decide which two mayoral candidates to advance to the November election.

Four candidates are on the preliminary ballot, looking to succeed incumbent Mayor Bill Sapelli, who is not seeking a fourth term.

Polls in Agawam are open Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The candidates include: snack delivery business owner Andy Montefusco; William Clark, who has a background in business and works at a local publishing facility; City Councilor Cecilia Calabrese; and City Council President Christopher Johnson, who is also a former mayor.

Tags
Regional News WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSELECTIONSCITIESMAYORS
Related Content