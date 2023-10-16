Springfield parks department celebrates 140 years, plans $10M in future projects

The city of Springfield has received $10 million in grants that will be put towards upgrades in a variety of parks around the city.

On Friday, Mayor Domenic Sarno announced some of the upcoming projects for Forest Park.

“We’re going to be building a new conservatory, horticultural center right here, because my goal and Pat’s goal is to have flower shows,” he said, referring to Patrick Sullivan, the executive director of the department.

The announcement took place during a senior luncheon that was held to celebrate the 140th anniversary of the parks Department. Sullivan said the funding will also be used to install a permanent carousel.

Sarno spent time talking and dancing with the senior citizens at the event and promoted the carousel project.

“Our goal is to have a carousel here, for all your grandchildren to come and enjoy our majestic Forest Park," Sarno said.

A building near the rear of the park and known as the "monkey house" that was formerly home to many zoo animals has also been renovated and is open for the public.

Lifelong Springfield resident Jackie Newlan expressed excitement about these changes.

“Nothing should stay stagnant, nothing should remain the same. I think everyone evolves in a good direction, and I think it’s beautiful,” she said.

Sullivan said Springfield’s park system has 51 parks and 3,000 acres of open space.

“We’ve got another four neighborhood parks breaking ground next week, so we’ve got a lot happening across the city,” Sullivan said.