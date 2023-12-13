Springfield Rescue Mission partners with Caring Health Center, adds health care to its offerings

The Springfield Rescue Mission has reached a deal with a community health provider to bring primary care services to its facilities.

The Mission currently serves 48 people in its emergency shelter and about another 30 in its rehabilitation program.

Kevin Ramsdell, the executive director of the agency, said the new initiative, provided by Caring Health Center, will make it easier for the people they serve to get the help they need.

"This is definitely going to be a benefit for us to be able to have a doctor in-house here, along with some staff that can actually do a better job tracking what these guys are dealing with, also staying up on medications," Ramsdell said.

Ramsdell said the homeless often have incomplete medical records, including prescriptions and sometimes are taking medications which are out of date.

Dr. Jonathan Moseley is Caring Health Center’s medical director. He said another goal of the program is to reduce trips to the emergency room for more routine needs.

"That's a big part of why primary care is just a fiscally responsible thing to do," Moseley said. "Being able to provide care to people where they are can prevent emergency department visits and hospitalizations."

Moseley will see patients at the rescue mission once a month, while other staffers will also be located there.

Tania Barber, the president and chief executive officer of Caring Health, said the new program is another step towards a “continuing commitment to eliminate health disparities and achieve health equity for diverse, multi-ethnic communities.”

“For nearly 30 years, Caring Health Center has demonstrated its concern for the physical and mental well-being of the entire community,” Barber said. “We are excited about the opportunities before us as we partner with the Springfield Rescue Mission.”

The Springfield Rescue Mission has a long history in the city, dating back to 1892.