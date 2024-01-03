As respiratory illnesses spread, hospitals in western Massachusetts require face masks

Berkshire Health Systems has reinstated a universal mask wearing policy for all patients, visitors, and staff. This decision aims to reduce the transmission of respiratory illnesses, which are on the uptick.

"The Massachusetts Department of Public Health has been very supportive of hospitals enacting or re-instituting masking," said Berkshire Heath Systems spokesperson Mike Leary.

screen capture / mass.gov A screen capture of the rising respiratory illness rates across Massachusetts, as tracked by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.

He says this comes in response to the uptick in seasonal cold and flu viruses, which haven't been experienced in huge numbers over the past several years.

"But now that we're entering kind of a regular winter season, in addition to COVID-19, we're seeing a number of the other respiratory illnesses locally and we just want to make sure that our staff and our patients are safe," Leary said.

Berkshire Medical Center currently has 19 patients hospitalized with COVID-19. Leary says that about half of those cases were "incidental" meaning that patients came in for some other reason, but because they are still testing all patients for COVID-19, they also have been identified as COVID-19 positive.

Similar to the measures taken at Berkshire Health Systems, Baystate Health System has also upped infection controls by requiring visitors and patients wear masks at all times at Baystate Medical Center, Baystate Children’s Hospital, Baystate Noble Hospital, Baystate Wing Hospital, and Baystate Franklin Medical Center, as well as the D’Amour Center for Cancer Care.

Baystate currently strongly recommends, but does not require, mask wearing in other ambulatory settings, such as Baystate Medical Practices offices, and in non-patient care locations.

Meanwhile, Mass General Brigham, which operates Cooley Dickinson Hospital in Northampton, is "encouraging" visitors and patients to wear masks, while medical care team providers are now required to mask up.

Leary says at Berkshire Health System "they've also enacted some minor revisions to visitation, and these are actually not all that new. In past winters, we have restricted visitation. "

He said this is for the safety of their patients, many of whom are older and have immunocompromised systems.

"So, Berkshire Health System is again, going back to the usual winter policy of limiting visitation to those who are 18 and older, unless under certain circumstances," Leary said.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reports statewide last week, more than 16% of emergency department visits were due to acute respiratory illness.