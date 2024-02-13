Cathy Buono, named Springfield's top financial officer, brings 33 years of experience

Springfield has a new chief administration and financial officer. Cathy Buono was sworn in Monday afternoon.

After being introduced by Mayor Domenic Sarno, Cathy Buono said her immediate priority is to work with the mayor and the city council to develop and pass a budget, adding that Massachusetts' current revenue challenges could impact that.

The next priority, Buono said, is filling jobs around Springfield.

"We need to work on the challenges around workforce in the city, not only with city hall and city employment," Buono said. "I think within all of Springfield there is a work shortage. Coming from my prior position where we've done a lot of job training, I've worked with a lot of non-profits, I want to continue in that area."

Buono said she is confident she can keep Springfield on it's current positive fiscal path.

"While reviewing all of the qualified candidates, [Buono] in particular stood out,” said Sarno. “[She] is a lifelong Springfield resident, has an extensive 33 years of financial and administrative experience, working closely with myself, my administration and with nearly every municipal department, and our neighborhoods."

Buono previously served as the director of administration and finance for the city's Office of Community Development. She will become the first female to serve in this position and replaces Timothy J. Plante, who served in the position for more than 15 years and resigned in September.