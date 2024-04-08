Across western Mass., eyes gaze up toward partial solar eclipse

A partial solar eclipse has captured the attention of much of western Massachusetts on Monday, with peak coverage expected just before 3:30 p.m.

No part of Massachusetts experienced a total eclipse, but all of western Mass. got about 93% and above.

A total solar eclipse was visible in northern New England. Officials in Vermont estimated 160,000 visitors to the state for this rare event.

Eclipse-watchers were advised not to look directly at the sun unless they were wearing special eclipse glasses — and regular sunglasses do not count.

Western Massachusetts residents had their pick of events to mark the occasion — at libraries, museums and even state parks.

At the Great Falls Discovery Center in Turners Falls, visitors could take a self-guided solar system walk.

"One big step is like 36 inches, which in this walk represents 3.6 million miles. So the walk will be — they'll be a big picture of the sun at the start, and then you follow along to see how far the planets are from the sun," said the Discovery Center's Janel Nockleby.

Even at this scale, Nockleby said, it's a half-mile walk in each direction. The Discovery Center was also offering free eclipse glasses while supplies last.

The Berkshire Athenaeum — Pittsfield's public library — offered up their supply of more than 300 pairs on Friday morning.

"We opened up at 9 a.m., we had a line outside the door, the parking lot was full — and we ran out by 11:30," Youth Services Supervisor Sara Russell-Scholl said.

But Russell-Scholl said they did reserve some glasses for teens coming to the library Monday for a watch-party with a glow-in-the-dark theme.

"We will have black-lights up, and make glow-in-the-dark slime. The kids will have glow sticks. There's some video games, board games and we also have a DJ," she said. "And of course we'll have snacks, because teens love snacks."

The eclipse in western Massachusetts will end shortly after 4:30 p.m.