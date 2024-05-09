© 2024 New England Public Media

West Stockbridge trailer park owner denied bid for massive rent increase

New England Public Media | By Adam Frenier
Published May 9, 2024 at 4:31 PM EDT
A mobile home park.
Toby Talbot
/
AP
A mobile home park.

The rent control board in West Stockbridge, Massachusetts, has thwarted an attempted by a mobile home park owner to raise rents by more than 200-percent.

Owner Tom Lennon justified the increase by citing the assessed value of the property, recent improvements and increased business costs.

But as the rent board sifted through documentation during a meeting on Wednesday, it disagreed, deciding not to consider some of the expenses Lennon submitted, or the value of other buildings on the property. While Lennon wanted to raise rents by more than $500 a month, the panel, using a formula, granted an increase of $1.44.

Evie Kerswell is a former tenant at the West Stockbridge mobile home park who represents current residents. She said the board's decision provided a huge sense of relief.

"To not know where you're gonna live, to have your home threatened, it's despicable the way that he's gone about this," she said.

Lennon, the owner, declined comment when reached by phone Thursday.

Recently, Lennon was granted a large increase in rent for a trailer park he owners in Ludlow. Kerswell said she hopes what happened in West Stockbridge could provide a blueprint for residents elsewhere who could be facing a similar situation.

"Hopefully this can be an example for other towns to follow," she said. "It will kind of give them a running start to see what's acceptable and what isn't."

The trailer park, known as the Residences at Mill Pond, has 35 lots. Residents rent the space from the trailer park, but also have to obtain their own mobile homes.

Adam Frenier
Adam joined NEPM as a freelance reporter and fill-in operations assistant during the summer of 2011. For more than 15 years, Adam has had a number stops throughout his broadcast career, including as a news reporter and anchor, sports host and play-by-play announcer as well as a producer and technician.
