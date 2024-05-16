Northwestern DA releases names of police officers accused of misconduct

For the first time, the top law enforcement official in Hampshire and Franklin counties is releasing the names of police accused of misconduct or credibility issues. But for the moment, he isn’t revealing all of them.

In response to a public records request from NEPM, Northwestern District Attorney David Sullivan has released some of his office’s records of officers whose credibility has been challenged. They're known as "Brady" disclosures after a landmark Supreme Court ruling, and district attorneys keep them because prosecutors are required by law to disclose potentially exculpatory evidence to defendants. Previously, Sullivan's office had refused to publicly release the names, instead blacking them out when responding to public records requests.

But late last month, the state's top court issued a ruling reaffirming that documents related to police misconduct investigations are subject to disclosure under the public records law. That undermined arguments the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office and other agencies had made to withhold such records. Following the Supreme Judicial Court’s decision, Sullivan has now turned over to NEPM 28 of its Brady disclosures, which are kept in blank form letters that the office can send to defense attorneys when needed. The documents largely relate to findings of untruthfulness against officers.

But for the moment, Sullivan is still keeping private the names of officers accused of criminal offenses – everything from trespassing to assault and battery and domestic violence. In response to NEPM’s records request, Sullivan’s office said that it needed more time to determine how the court’s ruling would impact its obligation to release those documents.

The case before the Supreme Judicial Court related to the Bristol District Attorney's Office’s refusal to turn over records about a Fall River man who police shot and killed in 2021. The Bristol DA had argued that only the state’s Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) Commission – created in the wake of 2020 Black Lives Matter protests to oversee and license police officers statewide – should be required to turn over police misconduct records.

If that argument had stood, it would have limited the impact of the 2020 police-reform bill state lawmakers passed, which both created the POST Commission and clarified that police misconduct records are not exempt from disclosure under the state’s public records law. Sullivan’s office had submitted an amicus brief in the case, supporting the Bristol DA’s position. However, the court’s judges rejected those arguments.

An independent journalist, Andrew Quemere, is currently suing Sullivan over his refusal to release police officers’ names.

Quemere praised the Supreme Judicial Court’s decision, though he said he wished it had gone further to increase transparency in the state.

“The fact that the DA’s office would make such an absurd argument just shows their obstructionism, their unwillingness to release information,” he said. “Their motivation here is simply to prevent the public from finding out about allegations of police misconduct.”

A spokesperson for Sullivan said in a statement that the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office does not comment on ongoing litigation. “As for the SJC decision, the office appreciates all clarifications from the court regarding public records requests,” the statement said.

John Drake is the supervising attorney for the Hampshire County Bar Advocates – private lawyers who represent criminal defendants who are unable to afford an attorney. He said that recent Supreme Judicial Court decisions have opened up the state’s courts to greater transparency, such as dismissing convictions related to misconduct at state drug labs and allowing people to seek new trials in OUI cases after misconduct in the Office of Alcohol Testing.

Drake applauded the court’s latest ruling and the resulting release of the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office Brady disclosures.

“Over the course of the last 10 years or so, the so-call system has been forced one way or another to be far more open,” Drake said. “Which is a benefit to defense attorneys, to our clients and to the general public.”